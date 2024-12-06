Ajit Pawar Gets Major Relief as IT Department Clears Seized Properties in Benami Case

New Delhi: In a significant relief to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar , the Income Tax (IT) Department has cleared all properties seized in connection with the 2021 benami property case. The decision came after the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal in Delhi dismissed all allegations of benami property ownership against Pawar and his family.

The case dates back to October 7, 2021, when the Income Tax Department raided several companies allegedly linked to Pawar, seizing documents that purportedly tied certain properties to him and his family under benami ownership. The raids, which involved properties across Maharashtra and Mumbai, were part of a larger crackdown under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPTA).

However, the tribunal found no merit in the claims. In a detailed ruling, the tribunal declared that the allegations lacked sufficient evidence and dismissed the accusations of benami ownership, stating, "The material produced by the appellant does not show any benami transaction." It also noted that all payments for the properties were made through legitimate financial channels.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Ajit Pawar and his family, successfully argued before the tribunal that no illegal activities had occurred. He pointed to the legal framework of the PBPTA, emphasizing that the case was built on unfounded claims without substantial evidence.

The tribunal’s ruling marked a major victory for Pawar, as it cleared the way for the release of the properties previously seized by the Income Tax authorities. This included valuable assets such as the Jarandeshwar Sugar Factory in Satara, an official premises in Mumbai, a flat in Delhi, a resort in Goa , and land parcels at 27 different locations across Maharashtra. Sources revealed that none of these properties were directly registered in Ajit Pawar’s name, undermining the allegations of benami ownership.

The tribunal's decision also came a day after Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, following a protracted deadlock in government formation after the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

In its final ruling on November 5, 2024, the tribunal reaffirmed its stance, rejecting an appeal filed by the Income Tax Department, effectively upholding its earlier decision and clearing the seized properties from any claims of benami transactions.