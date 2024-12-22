Search icon
Published 21:07 IST, December 22nd 2024

Bihar: Couple Tied to Electric Pole, Beaten up in Muzaffarpur

A couple, who were in love with each other, were tied to a pole and beaten up mercilessly in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar police | Image: bihar police

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A couple, who were in love with each other, were tied to a pole and beaten up mercilessly in Bihar 's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by the PTI.

Soon after the video went viral, police started an investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar said, "We are examining the authenticity of the video. It appears that the male victim in the video is a resident of Sakra area of Muzaffarpur. The police station concerned has been directed to investigate the incident." A local police officer said the couple were beaten by a group of people in Sakra. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 21:07 IST, December 22nd 2024

Bihar

