Published 19:58 IST, November 30th 2024

BJP Declares Oath-Taking Date But Not Maharashtra CM’s Name

The BJP announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM of Maharashtra would be held on Dec 5 however, the deadlock over the Chief Ministerial pick conti

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
BJP Declares Oath-Taking Date But Not Maharashtra CM’s Name | Image: Republic

 

New Delhi: The BJP, on Saturday, announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra would be held on Thursday, December 5. However, the deadlock over the Chief Ministerial pick continues to drag on. 

While the BJP has preferred to remain tight-lipped on the CM face, sources within the BJP said Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and the Deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, is the frontrunner for the top post. 

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was another deputy CM in the Shinde-led government. However, the next chief minister will be from the BJP and there will be two deputy chief ministers from other Mahayuti constituents, said Pawar. 

The Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Ajit Pawar, registered a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. By winning 132 seats, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively. 

However, government formation has been delayed and suspense over the next CM continues. 

When asked who will be the chief minister of the state, Pawar said, “The state will have one chief minister from BJP and two deputies from other two parties of Mahayuti.” 

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday evening that the new Mahayuti government would be sworn in at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on December 5 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence. (with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:58 IST, November 30th 2024

