BJP To Project Ramesh Bidhuri As CM Candidate? Here's What Delhi CM Atishi Said

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi citing "credible" sources on Friday claimed that the BJP has decided to project its leader Ramesh Bidhuri as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls.

The chief minister Atishi said this was Bidhuri’s “reward" for being the “most abusive” leader of his party.

Atishi Claims BJP To Project Bidhuri As CM Candidate

"It has been learnt from credible sources that the Gali Galauj Party has decided that the most abusive leader of the party Ramesh Bidhuri will become their chief ministerial candidate," Atishi said at a press conference.

Bidhuri was recently embroiled in controversy over his remarks against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Delhi CM.

He also drew flak for his remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He said he would make roads in his constituency like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks".

Recently, Ramesh Bidhuri took a personal jibe at a public gathering in the national capital and said, “Now this Marlena has become Singh. Marlena has now even changed her father”.

Responding to the remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that people in Delhi will not tolerate the insult of the woman chief minister.

“BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Triangular Contest In Kalkaji

Atishi is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls. She will face BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.