BJP’s Major Election Push For Delhi: From Women Schemes To Return Of Strong Faces, Say Top Sources

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up for the ensuing Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going above and beyond, with an aim to secure a landslide victory.

A top party source exclusively revealed to the Republic a series of strategies that will soon unfold.

Right from the announcement of women-centric schemes inspired by the likes of Maharashtra's popular ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, the return of heavyweight BJP leaders, to the defection of key AAP figures ready to join the saffron party.

As per the top sources in the BJP, the early surveys indicate a shift in voter sentiment. Surveys and door-to-door interactions of party workers have given the BJP a boost in confidence.

BJP Confident of Forming Govt In Delhi

The source told Republic that the BJP is 'very confident’ of forming the government in the capital, despite the performance of AAP in the last two assembly elections.

Unlike the style of the BJP, the on-ground sentiments among the voters of Delhi have sparked early discussions within the party about launching new initiatives even before the manifesto release.

BJP is likely to push in women's welfare, with the party set to announce a few significant schemes this month itself, a source added.

Strong Familiar Faces Likely To Be Given Tickets

As per the source, the party is going to bring back some strong familiar faces like former Members of Parliament (MPs) Meenakshi Lekhi and Ramesh Bhiduri reportedly to contest in the upcoming elections. Their inclusion is seen as a way to bolster the party's appeal in Delhi.

With this, the BJP is gearing up for a crucial CEC meeting, which is expected to take place in the first week of January 2025.

The source also highlighted the growing dissatisfaction within AAP, as a significant number of its MLAs are reportedly considering a switch to BJP. However, the saffron party is not open to this idea given the high anti-incumbency factor surrounding many of these AAP leaders.

Interestingly, former BJP leaders who have recently switched sides with AAP, such as Jitendra Singh Shunty, Awadh Ojha, and Pravesh Ratan, are said to be eager to return to their parent party if the opportunity arises.