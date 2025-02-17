BREAKING: After Stampede, Platform Ticket Sales Suspended at New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi Stampede: After a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, the sale of platform tickets has been suspended from 4 PM to 11 PM for the next week. The stampede, which claimed 18 lives and left several injured, occurred after a massive surge of passengers attempting to board trains for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Railway authorities ordered a high-level investigation into the incident, which was triggered by confusion over a platform change announcement. The surge in passengers took place within just 10 minutes, creating chaos at the station.

Here is a timeline of the incident and its developments:

1. Massive Rush Claims 18 Lives

Eighteen people lost their lives in the stampede, including nine women, four men, and five children. Over a dozen were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The eldest victim was 79 years old, while the youngest was a seven-year-old girl.

2. Rescue Efforts

Following the incident, Delhi Fire Service and four fire tenders were deployed to the station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Delhi Police officials assisted in evacuating injured and unconscious passengers, who were then taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

3. Eyewitnesses Recount the Horror

Eyewitnesses reported that the crowd surge was triggered by the delay of two trains, leading to an unexpected rush on the platforms. Some even alleged that a last-minute platform change erupted the chaos.

4. High-Level Probe Ordered

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe, forming a two-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee includes senior officials from Northern Railways, the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF, and the Principal Chief Commercial Manager. Additionally, an inquest has been initated by the police.

5. Ex-Gratia Announced

The Ministry of Railways has announced financial compensation for the victims:

• ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased

• ₹2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries

• ₹1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries

6. Confusion Due to Wrong Announcement

According to Delhi Police, confusion over the names of two trains led to the stampede.

“There were two trains with the name Prayagraj—Prayagraj Express & Prayagraj Special. The announcement about Prayagraj Special arriving at platform 16 caused confusion because Prayagraj Express was already at platform 14. People who couldn’t board their train at platform 14 assumed it was now arriving at platform 16, leading to a chaotic rush, even though these were two different trains,” Delhi Police said.

7. Railways’ Response

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways claimed that the stampede happened when passengers slipped on the stairs and fell on each other, contrary to the accounts of several eyewitnesses.

“A passenger heading toward platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, causing several others to stumble. This led to the tragic incident,” the official stated.

8. PM Modi, Top Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distressed over the tragedy, posting on X:

“Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are assisting all those affected by this incident.”

9. Congress Begins Political Blame Game

Several Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi , have blamed the Centre for the tragedy.

Kharge accused the BJP government of concealing the truth. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Railway Ministry, calling it a failure and accusing the government of insensitivity.

10. Current Situation