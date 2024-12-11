Car In Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Convoy Meets With Accident In Jaipur

New Delhi: A car in the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met with an accident in Jaipur on Wednesday, leaving five policemen and two tourists injured. After the accident, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma rushed the injured to the hospital in his car, where one of the security personnel succumbed to his injuries.

A senior police official confirmed the incident, saying that an assistant sub-inspector of traffic police died and six others were injured when an escort vehicle of Chief Minister Sharma's carcade met with an accident in the Jagatpura area near Akshaya Patra Chowk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when CM Sharma was going to attend a programme of Laghu Udyog Bharti in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest.

The Chief Minister stopped and rushed a critically injured man to the hospital in his car and other injured were also admitted in the hospital.

Ramnagaria Police Station SHO Arun Kumar said the CM's carcade was moving on Jagatpura road when a car came from the wrong side and collided with an escort vehicle.

The deceased police personnel has been identified as Surendra Singh, who was controlling traffic at the intersection when the accident occurred.

It is being said that a cab did not stop despite the indication by the ASI and entered the road from the wrong side and collided with the escort vehicle. Both vehicles got badly damaged.

"The CM's carcade was moving as usual and no traffic was stopped... an accident took place. The CM took information about the matter and wasted no time in taking the seriously injured person to the hospital in his vehicle, instead of waiting for an ambulance to come," a CMO official said.