Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes To Voters

Delhi Elections 2025: A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) Parvesh Verma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing election campaign by reportedly distributing shoes to voters. The complaint was lodged after a video surfaced, showing Verma distributing shoes.

Verma, who is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress 's Sandeep Dikshit, is accused of attempting to influence voters through gifts, a practice considered corrupt under the Representation of People Act. The Returning Officer (RO) took immediate action, directing the Station House Officer (SHO) to file a case after reviewing the videos shared by advocate Rajnish Bhaskarl, the complainant.

"The complainant has forwarded two videos wherein Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is seen distributing shoes to women," stated the RO in a letter to the SHO.

The violation pertains to Section 123(2) of the Representation of People Act, which prohibits the distribution of gifts or promises of gifts by candidates or their agents during elections.

In addition to this complaint, Verma is facing further scrutiny from the Election Commission. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP candidate of distributing Rs 1,100 in cash to women voters and promoting the 'Har Ghar Naukri' scheme to sway voters. The AAP also alleged that Verma conducted job fairs, distributed job cards, and offered eyeglasses through health camps after the Model Code of Conduct had been implemented.