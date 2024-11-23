BREAKING: Congress' E Annapoorna Wins Sandur Assembly Seat in Karnataka By-Polls

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday retained its strong hold of Sandur, with its candidate E Annapoorna, winning the Assembly bypoll by a margin of 9,649 votes.

Annapoorna, the wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, won the seat vacated by her husband, defeating BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu.

The bypoll for the Sandur seat was necessitated following the election of E Tukaram of Congress to Lok Sabha in May elections.

The by-election was held on November 13 and the votes were counted today.

While Annapoorna secured 93,616 votes, Hanumanthu got 83,967 votes, the Election Commission said.