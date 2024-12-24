Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:49 IST, December 24th 2024

BREAKING: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails Near Surat

Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails Near Surat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Gandhinagar: 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express engine derailed near Surat on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported.  

"Train 19015 Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express, at 15:32 hrs, while departing from Kim Station, 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at the site. There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The movement of trains is not affected", said Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway while confirming the incident.   

This is a breaking story, more details awaited. 


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:57 IST, December 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.