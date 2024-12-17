Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced Next Week: Sources

Published 17:04 IST, December 17th 2024

Delhi Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced Next Week: Sources

Delhi elections: Sources indicate that the official poll dates are likely to be announced soon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced Next Week: Sources | Image: Representative image

Delhi Elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a preparatory meeting this week to finalize arrangements for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year. 

Sources indicate that the official poll dates are likely to be announced shortly after the meeting. 

There will be a fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and the Congress.

AAP has already announced candidates for all 70 assembly constituencies. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his traditional New Delhi seat, while Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to fight from Kalkaji.  

AAP’s candidate showed 16 sitting MLAs dropped and 10 turncoats included—seven from the BJP and three from Congress. 

The party has also fielded family members in three constituencies and swapped candidates in two others. 

Prominent names such as Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Amanatullah Khan, and Somnath Bharti are expected to lead AAP’s charge in key constituencies.  

Taking aim at the BJP, Kejriwal said on X, “BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning, and no vision for Delhi. Their only mission is ‘Remove Kejriwal.’ Ask them what they did in five years, and they reply, ‘Cursed Kejriwal a lot.’”

The BJP is intensifying its strategy to challenge AAP’s dominance. With over 2,000 applications for tickets, the BJP has shortlisted three probables per constituency. The party is expected to focus on fresh faces, including women and youth leaders with strong grassroots support. Leaders who have faced multiple defeats are likely to be dropped.  

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the party’s efforts to mobilize support in slum clusters, traditionally seen as AAP strongholds. 

The final candidate list would likely be announced by the end of December. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:45 IST, December 17th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal BJP

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.