Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar.

The BJP had already released a list of 29 candidates last week.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 58 seats.

Here’s Second List of Candidates Announced by BJP



Narela - Raj Karan Khatri

Timarpur - Surya Prakash Khatri

Mundka - Gajendra Daral

Kirari - Bajrang Shukla

Sultanpur Majra - Karan Singh Kamra

Shakur Basti - Karnail Singh

Tri Nagar - Tilak Ram Gupta

Sadar Bazar - Manoj Kumar Jindal

Chandini Chowk - Satish Jain

Matia Mahal - Deepti Indora

Ballimaran - Kamal Bagri

Moti Nagar - Harish Khurana

Madipur - Urmila Gangwal

Hari Nagar - Shyam Sharma

Tilak Nagar - Shweta Saini

Vikaspuri - Pankaj Singh

Uttam Nagar - Pankaj Sharma

Dwarka - Pardyumn Rajput

Matiala - Sandeep Sehrawat

Najafgarh - Neelam Pahalwan

Palam - Kuldeep Solanki

Rajinder Nagar - Umang Bajaj

Kasturba Nagar - Neeraj Basoya

Tughlaqabad - Rohtas Bidhuri

Okhla - Manish Chaudhary

Kondli - Priyanka Gautam

Laxmi Nagar - Abhay Verma

Seelampur - Anil Gaur

Karawal Nagar - Kapil Mishra

Delhi Set To Go For Polls

Voting for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be held on February 8.