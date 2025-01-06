Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference, reacting to alleged derogatory remarks made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

Atishi said, “I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, my father was a teacher throughout his life, educating thousands of children from poor and lower-middle-class families. Now, at 80 years old, he is too ill to walk without help. Will you stoop so low for the sake of elections? Abusing an old man reflects how low our politics has fallen.”

This comes after Bidhuri, while addressing a BJP rally in Rohini, made personal comments about Atishi’s decision to drop her former surname, Marlena. He was quoted by PTI as saying, “This Marlena became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress ; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character.”

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this.”

Bidhuri’s History of Controversy