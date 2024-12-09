40 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, $30,000 Ransom Demand Via Email, Probe On

New Delhi: Weeks after an explosion in Prashant Vihar, prominent schools in the national capital have received bomb threats via email early in the morning today; the parents have been informed and students have been sent back to their homes.

40 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat via Email

A bomb threat email has been received by prominent schools of New Delhi. A total of 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School have received the threat email.

According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

‘You All Deserve to Suffer and Lose Limbs’: Bomb Threat Email

The bomb threat email reads, “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”

Who is Behind the Bomb Threats to 40 Delhi Schools, Including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka, Demanding $30,000?

The mail sent by the email ID scottielanza@gmail.Com, includes a ransom demand of $30,000. An investigation is underway and it has not yet been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats. At present, several teams are engaged in searching inside the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The police declared the school threat case as a hoax call.

On several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, "Immediately after receiving the email, the police started their action. Police teams have reached all the places. We are ensuring the security of all the schools and the children and I would like to assure all the parents, the people of Delhi that the police will make every possible effort to ensure the security of the children and the school and will ensure it. Along with this, we will reach the source of the email soon and take action against it too."

Bomb Threat to Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini

Last month, on November 29, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini North, Delhi got a bomb threat resulting in the school being closed temporarily and thorough checking by the law enforcement officials. Online classes have also been suspended. The school authorities have also issued a notice for the parents, requesting them to pick their ward from the school. This happened a day after a low-intensity blast was reported outside the PVR, near Bansi Sweets in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. The explosion injured an auto-driver and during the probe, the police also found a white powder substance at the incident site.

Bomb Scare at Lucknow Stations That Turned Out to Be Hoax

Police sprang into action after an unidentified caller claimed that bombs had been at three major commuter stations in Lucknow on Sunday morning, but it turned out to be a hoax. The call received around 8 am through Dial 112 emergency service indicated the presence of bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station and Alambagh Bus Station, officials said. "The police teams, along with the bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the stations. No suspicious objects or explosives were discovered at any of the sites," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh said.

Delhi HC Seeks Comprehensive Action Plan to Address Bomb Threats

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.