  • BREAKING: Eknath Shinde to Resign Today As Maharashtra CM, Say Sources

Published 17:04 IST, November 25th 2024

BREAKING: Eknath Shinde to Resign Today As Maharashtra CM, Say Sources

Eknath Shinde to Resign Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM, Say Sources

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Eknath Shinde to Resign Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM, Say Sources | Image: Agency

Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde is likely to resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister today (November 26), say sources. 

Sources had earlier indicated that BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Nov 27th or 28th. The development comes two days after the Mahayuti alliance made a triumphant return to power in Maharashtra, with the BJP securing its position as the single-largest party by winning 132 of the 288 assembly seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar ’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 57 and 41 seats respectively. On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive setback, managing to win only 46 seats in total.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are discussing power-sharing in Maharashtra. According to top sources, the negotiations center around a 50-50 formula, including the Chief Ministerial post.
While both parties are yet to arrive at a final agreement, sources indicated that BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to retain the Chief Ministerial position. The Shiv Sena, which has been pushing for equitable distribution of responsibilities, is reportedly holding firm on its demands.

Fadnavis on Saturday said there was no dispute over the chief minister's post and leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together as the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.
Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters. "The opposition’s efforts to propagate a fake narrative, and polarise voters based on religion was foiled by masses," said Fadnavis.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:06 IST, November 26th 2024

Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Ajit Pawar BJP Congress

