Published 21:56 IST, December 27th 2024

Fire Engulfs Delhi University's Gwyar Hall Canteen

A massive fire broke out at the Gwyar Hall canteen located on Delhi University's main campus on Friday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Canteen on the Delhi University campus catches fire | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Gwyar Hall canteen located on Delhi University's main campus on Friday, leading to a chaotic situation at the scene. A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said that on the information, the fire tenders were mobilised to the spot, where efforts were initiated to douse the fire. 

According to the reports, no one was reported hurt during the fire. 

The fire official said, "Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported." 

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 

Updated 21:56 IST, December 27th 2024

