Fire Engulfs Delhi University's Gwyar Hall Canteen

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Gwyar Hall canteen located on Delhi University's main campus on Friday, leading to a chaotic situation at the scene. A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said that on the information, the fire tenders were mobilised to the spot, where efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

According to the reports, no one was reported hurt during the fire.

The fire official said, "Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported."