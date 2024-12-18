Search icon
  • BREAKING | Kharge Ji You Should Have Not Supported The Cheap Act of Congress: Amit Shah

Published 17:55 IST, December 18th 2024

BREAKING | Kharge Ji You Should Have Not Supported The Cheap Act of Congress: Amit Shah

Amit Shah fired back, “I would like to appeal to Kharge Ji, it was your responsibility. You should not have supported this cheap act of Congress.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING | Kharge Ji You Should Have Not Supported The Cheap Act of Congress: Amit Shah | Image: PTI/Republic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of distorting his remarks made during the Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution and adopting an "anti-Ambedkar" stance.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah denied the allegations that he had insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He said, “My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I can never speak against Ambedkar ji.” Shah emphasized that his remarks had been distorted by the opposition for political gain, calling it a “condemnable” act. 

“The way Congress has twisted my comments made in Parliament is extremely condemnable,” Amit Shah added.

Shah’s comments come following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his Cabinet, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar. Reacting to Kharge’s demand, Shah fired back, “I would like to appeal to Kharge Ji, it was your responsibility. You should not have supported this cheap act of Congress.” 

Shah continued to lash out at the Congress, accusing the party of being "anti-Constitution," "anti-Babasaheb," and "anti-OBC." He also took aim at the party’s treatment of women and the judiciary, saying, “Congress disrespects women, disrespected the judiciary, and has no respect for the Constitution.”

In a direct message to Kharge, who hails from the Dalit community, Shah added, “Kharge ji himself comes from that community. Our party will never disrespect Ambedkar.”

This comes after a row erupted over the remarks Amit Shah made in Parliament on Tuesday. "

Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:50 IST, December 18th 2024

Amit Shah Congress Narendra Modi

