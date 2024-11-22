Published 06:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde Sends Defamation Notice To Kharge, Supriya Sule | LIVE
23:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
BJD MPs to 'strongly oppose' Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament
The opposition Biju Janata Dal in Odisha on Friday decided to "strongly oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill if it was tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, which would commence on November 25.The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJD's parliamentary party, chaired by its president Naveen Patnaik here.
23:53 IST, November 22nd 2024
On eve of vote counting, Maha CM's opponent Kedar Dighe alleges irregularities in EVM storage
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, who contested against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, on Friday alleged irregularities in the post voting process, including storing EVMs in the observation room instead of the strong room.
23:52 IST, November 22nd 2024
First step President's Rule, then separate administrations: Mizoram MP on resolving Manipur crisis
Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena on Friday pitched for the creation of "separate administrative units" for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to end the ethnic conflict in Manipur.Vanlalvena, a leader of BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), also called for the removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as the "the first and immediate step" to contain the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.
22:28 IST, November 22nd 2024
Munambam Waqf land issue: Kerala govt appoints judicial commission
A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided to appoint a judicial commission to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam in the state's Ernakulam district.Opposition Congress criticised the government’s decision, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stating it was a denial of justice to the poor in Munambam.
Former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will head the commission, Law Minister P Rajeev announced after the meeting.
22:27 IST, November 22nd 2024
Maharashtra polls: Chennithala chairs online meet of Cong's 103 candidates on eve of vote counting
The Congress on Friday held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes.A Congress leader said the Zoom meeting was held by the party's Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala.The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls.
22:26 IST, November 22nd 2024
Bhutanese Prime Minister to visit India from Nov 24-26
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to India starting Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.The MEA shared a brief itinerary of his upcoming visit on Friday.Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay had visited India in March, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.
21:22 IST, November 22nd 2024
SC stays disqualification of HP MLAs appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries
In a relief to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the initiation of disqualification proceedings against six MLAs who were appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries in 2023.
A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stayed the findings of the Himachal Pradesh High Court that held as illegal and unconstitutional the protection from disqualification granted to the MLAs for being chosen as chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) and parliamentary secretary (PS) under a state law and cleared the way for initiation of disqualification proceedings as MLAs for holding office of profit.
21:21 IST, November 22nd 2024
MVA will win 160-165 seats, CM will be chosen in '12 hours', says Wadettiwar
The Maha Vikas Aghadi will win 160-165 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls and the chief minister will be chosen within 12 hours of the results being declared, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday.Polls to the 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, while results will be declared on Saturday.
21:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Telangana caste survey covers 87 pc of households
The Telangana government's caste survey has reached 87 per cent of the households, covering over 1.01 crore out of the state’s total 1.16 crore households, official sources said on Friday.Two districts, Jangaon and Mulugu, have achieved 100 per cent coverage, while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area lags with only 65 per cent completion.
20:01 IST, November 22nd 2024
UP govt to hold mega roadshows in country, abroad for Mahakumbh
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved proposals to hold grand roadshows in the country and abroad for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.
The state government said in a statement that many important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting including to organise grand roadshows in all big cities of the country and abroad for Mahakumbh-2025 and purchasing 220 vehicles for the Mahakumbh.
19:28 IST, November 22nd 2024
Karnataka HC denies anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna in sexual harassment case
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault, in connection with a fourth case registered against him.
The fourth case was registered against Revanna, accusing him of sexual harassment, on June 12 at cyber crime police station of CID in Bengaluru.
19:26 IST, November 22nd 2024
Baba Siddique murder: Man held from Akola, 26th arrest in case
A man was arrested on Friday from Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot at on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra East. He died some time later at a nearby hospital.
19:25 IST, November 22nd 2024
Cloud seeding not feasible, says CPCB amid Delhi pollution crisis
The Central Pollution Control Board has said the feasibility of cloud seeding as an emergency measure to battle winter pollution in northern India will be limited, citing insufficient moisture and reliance on pre-existing clouds, an RTI query has revealed. The CPCB shared its observations on a cloud seeding proposal by IIT Kanpur, which aims to combat Delhi's severe air pollution crisis through artificial rainfall.
18:38 IST, November 22nd 2024
Delhi court stays defamation case against CM Atishi
A court here on Friday stayed the proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Special Judge Vishal Gogne stayed till further orders the proceedings before a magisterial court, which had summoned Atishi on a complaint filed by a BJP leader accusing her of defaming him.
18:38 IST, November 22nd 2024
Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand for post-election scenarios
A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and G Parameshwara as AICC observers to Maharashtra and Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said.
18:37 IST, November 22nd 2024
Jagan gave Andhra as 'blank cheque' to Adani, turning it into Adani Pradesh: YS Sharmila
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Friday accused her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of giving the state as a "blank cheque" to the Adani Group and allegedly turning it into "Adani Pradesh".
Sharmila's comments come in the wake of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani being charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.
17:32 IST, November 22nd 2024
Congress to shift it's winning MLAs of Maharashtra polls to Karnataka: Sources
Those Congress candidates who will register victory in Maharashtra polls will likely be shifted to neighboring Karnataka, sources told Republic.
17:28 IST, November 22nd 2024
Will decide on CM post in Maharashtra within a day: Congress leader Sachin Pilot
Confident of an MVA win in Maharashtra, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday said there would not be any issue among alliance constituents in deciding on the CM post after getting a majority and it would not take more than a day to "figure out who will get what position".
17:25 IST, November 22nd 2024
Maha Vikas Aghadi forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), will form the next government in Maharashtra.
Speaking ahead of the counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, Thorat, who is the Congress’ frontrunner for the CM’s post, said, “We (MVA) won’t have any difficulty in definitely and easily forming the next government in the state.” Thorat, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, told reporters, “Our numbers will be so good that we won’t even have to look for the numbers from outside the MVA coalition."
17:23 IST, November 22nd 2024
Gold surges Rs 1,100 to Rs 80,400 per 10 gm; silver climbs Rs 300
Gold prices surged Rs 1,100 to hit a two-week high of Rs 80,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to persistent buying by jewellers and retailers during the ongoing wedding season, according to the All India Sarafa Association. On Thursday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity finished at Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.
16:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Calcutta HC stays demolition of illegal constructions in Mandarmoni
The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on demolition of alleged illegal constructions at the seaside resort town of Mandarmoni in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.Petitioner Mandarmoni Hoteliers' Association stated that a notice dated November 11 was issued by the chairman of West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA) and district magistrate of Purba Medinipur to demolish and clean the illegal constructions by November 20 by hotels, resorts and homestays at Mandarmoni in terms of the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) of May, 2022.
16:34 IST, November 22nd 2024
Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends defamation notice to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has sent a defamation notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule over the remarks made by them against the BJP leader in the alleged cash-for-votes row.
16:06 IST, November 22nd 2024
Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 84.44 against US dollar
The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 6 paise to close at 84.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the US dollar strengthened in the overseas market and Brent oil continued to move up as fighting between Ukraine and Russia continued to gain investors' attention.
15:23 IST, November 22nd 2024
Indore to host Eurasian Group meeting from Nov 25 to 29
Indore city in Madhya Pradesh will host the 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group, which has nine countries including India as its members, from November 25 to 29, a senior official said on Friday.Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Deepak Singh said the five-day meeting of 'The Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG)' will be attended by around 200 delegates, including representatives of the member countries of the regional organisation.
15:22 IST, November 22nd 2024
Justice D Krishnakumar sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur HC
Justice D Krishnakumar was sworn in as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, officials said. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Imphal.He was appointed the Chief Justice of the high court on Wednesday within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium making the recommendation.
15:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies in Karnataka
The Centre has released the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for FY 2024-25 to the rural local bodies (RLBs) in Karnataka, the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement.The funds are meant for all the 5,949 eligible gram panchayats in the state, it added.
14:40 IST, November 22nd 2024
Bihar: Policeman injured in attack by miscreants in Araria
A policeman was injured in Bihar's Araria district after miscreants and locals allegedly attacked him during a raid, officials said on Friday.
The incident happened late on Thursday night.
14:22 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kerala HC criticises LDF, UDF hartals in Wayanad
The Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF in the state for their dawn-to-dusk hartal in landslide-hit Wayanad two days ago, saying that it was "irresponsible". A division bench of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and K V Jayakumar expressed displeasure over the hartal held in Wayanad on November 19 and termed it as "unacceptable".
13:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
SC seeks Gyanvapi Masjid Committee's response on plea for ASI survey of sealed area
The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee on an application filed by some Hindu worshippers seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the sealed area of the mosque, where a "Shivlinga" was claimed to have been found in Varanasi.
13:27 IST, November 22nd 2024
MVA to keep all its newly-elected MLAs under one roof after poll results: Raut
The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have decided to house all its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai after the Maharashtra election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday, a move aimed at preventing poaching ahead of government formation.
13:06 IST, November 22nd 2024
Security forces kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh encounter; peace back in Bastar, says CM Sai
Ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region, which includes Sukma.
12:44 IST, November 22nd 2024
Three killed, nine hospitalised following gas leak at fertiliser plant in Maharashtra
Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, an official said on Friday.
12:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Rajnath Singh visits Wat Si Saket Buddhist temple in Vientiane
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Wat Si Saket - a Buddhist temple, in Vientiane, Lao PDR.
12:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Rajasthan bypoll: Three-tier security put in place for Saturday's vote counting
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.
Voting for the bypolls to Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi Assembly segments was held on November 13. The results will be declared on Saturday.
11:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
10 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
10 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
11:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
Srinagar experiences coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius
Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as most parts of Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures, officials said on Friday.
The city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, a drop from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius, below the normal for this time of year.
10:43 IST, November 22nd 2024
Rajnath Singh meets Japan's Defence Minister, Philippines Defence Secretary in Laos
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with the Japanese Defence Minister, General Nakatani and the Defence Secretary of the Philippines, Gilberto Teodoro in Laos.
10:42 IST, November 22nd 2024
Will choose the side that can form government: Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that if his party gets the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly polls, it will choose the side that can form the government.
09:55 IST, November 22nd 2024
AI-based technology to be used for crowd management at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Police
As Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh gears up for the festivities of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, AI-based technology would be used for crowd management for convenience of devotees, SSP Mahakumbh Mela said.
09:25 IST, November 22nd 2024
Smog blankets Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'
A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Friday while the air quality index in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
At 7 am on Friday, the CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at 371, which placed it in the 'very poor' category.
09:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Canada denies PM Modi, Jaishankar's role in 'internal matters' as India calls out 'smear campaign'
A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed a Canadian media report highlighting PM Modi's role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada has issued a statement denying any role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in its ‘internal matters’. This statement comes amid the ongoing India-Canada Row over diplomatic issues.
08:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
Thick layer of smog covers National Capital as AQI remains 'Very Poor'
A thick layer of smog covers the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category as per the CPCB.
07:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
PM Narendra Modi departs from Guyana, concluding historic three-nation tour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi.
07:53 IST, November 22nd 2024
Trump nominates Bondi as his next Attorney General after Gaetz's withdrawal
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his nominee for Attorney General of the US.
The fresh nomination for the powerful position came hours after former Congressman Matt Gaetz announced on Thursday his decision to withdraw from the nomination process for the post.
07:48 IST, November 22nd 2024
3.6 magnitude tremor hits Bishnupur in Manipur
A tremor of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 4.42 AM and was centred around the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 km.
06:45 IST, November 22nd 2024
PM Modi leaves for home after concluding three-nation visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for home after wrapping up his "warm and productive" visit to Guyana during which he co-chaired the India-Caribbean Community Summit, held bilateral talks and interacted with the Indian community.
He was here on the final leg of his five-day and three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.
06:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on November 21, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.
06:47 IST, November 22nd 2024
NDMC launches 'night cleaning drive' amid Delhi's 'very poor' AQI levels
In an effort to curb pollution levels, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out night cleaning and sweeping of roads at several locations in the national capital early Friday morning.
Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal was present during the cleaning drive and stated that the initiative aims to achieve a "garbage-free NDMC."
