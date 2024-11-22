BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde Sends Defamation Notice To Kharge, Supriya Sule | LIVE

A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided to appoint a judicial commission to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam in the state's Ernakulam district.Opposition Congress criticised the government’s decision, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stating it was a denial of justice to the poor in Munambam.

Former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will head the commission, Law Minister P Rajeev announced after the meeting.