'I am doing well': CM Eknath Shinde Speaks to Republic Amid Reports of Illness

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said Parliament is meant for the cause of public welfare and stressed that every second of its working should be utilised for the welfare of the people.

The remarks of the vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came after protests over various issues like the controversy involving the Adani Group and violence in Sambhal and Manipur rocked both houses of Parliament the past week, disrupting routine work.

"We have entered the fourth quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution. Therefore, we must resolve that every second in the temple of democracy is utilised for the welfare of the people at large," Dhankhar said here.

"The temple of democracy (Parliament) is meant for worship for the cause of public welfare and it should not suffer sacrilege. I am sure all steps will be taken by the concerned elected representatives to ensure that we exemplify our conduct by decorum and discipline and not by disturbance and disruption," he added.

The vice president was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Founder's Day celebration of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur, with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state Assembly Speaker Satish Mahan, Uttar Pradesh ministers Rakesh Sachan and Pratibha Shukla, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi in attendance.

Dhankhar noted that in the past, education institutes were established to motivate and their commitment was to serve the public cause and not fiscal gains.