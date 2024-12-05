Maharashtra Will See Politics of Change, Not Revenge: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' first signature on the file for medical assistance after taking oath as Chief Minister

Five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune

Mumbai, 5th: Before the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Chief Minister, the Chief Minister made his first signature on the file for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM directed to provide five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune, Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund.

Chandrakant Kurhade's wife had requested financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for bone marrow transplant treatment.

In a meeting of the state cabinet, Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave instructions to the administration and asked it to work with more speed and vigor.

He told the officials that we will have to work faster to meet the expectations of the people.

Now let's increase the speed and try from the perspective of how to achieve sustainable development by going deeper and taking good decisions, CM said.