LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:38 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra Will See Politics of Change, Not Revenge: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies, PM Modi attends, along with other celebrities and more at republicworld.com

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM | Image: ANI

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony was attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Chief Ministers, and nine Union Ministers. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and several celebrities from Bollywood attended the event. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had clinched a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. 

PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage: VP Dhankhar
India slams developed nations for climate crisis at ICJ hearing
BJD demands complete ban on beef export

Live Blog

Apart from the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched European Space Agency's PROBE-3 Satellite using their PSLV from Sriharikota today, for solar research. 

  • Listen to this article
23:57 IST, December 5th 2024

PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage: VP Dhankhar

Days after he said farmers in distress and agitating did not augur well for the nation, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put farmers issues at the centre stage.     

Speaking in the Upper House, he stressed that the issues of farmers have been put at the "centre stage" by the prime minister in every walk of life, be it providing affordable housing, solar power, 'Jal in Har Nal', and technology to farmers.

23:56 IST, December 5th 2024

India slams developed nations for climate crisis at ICJ hearing

India slammed developed countries for causing the climate crisis during a landmark hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, saying they exploited the global carbon budget, failed to honour climate-finance promises and are now demanding that developing countries restrict their resource use.        

The court is examining what legal obligations countries have to address climate change and the consequences if they fail.

23:55 IST, December 5th 2024

BJD demands complete ban on beef export

With the Odisha government contemplating to bring a stringent law against cow slaughter and trafficking of cattle, opposition BJD and Congress on Thursday demanded a complete ban on the export of beef from India first.

The opposition's demand came after state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the state government was seriously contemplating promulgating a law banning cow slaughter.

Reacting to the state government's plan on banning cow slaughter, opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik of the BJD said, "The BJP government should first ban the export of beef from the country and then bring stringent laws in this regard. Do not target a particular community." Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that the maximum beef is exported from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

23:09 IST, December 5th 2024

ISRO gearing up for space docking mission by December end: Somanath

ISRO is gearing up for a mission to demonstrate a space docking experiment called SPADEX, onboard its trusted workhorse polar satellite launch vehicle, its chairman S Somanath said here on Thursday.  The rocket is getting ready and scientists at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency are expecting a launch later this month, he said.

23:07 IST, December 5th 2024

BJD asks Centre to halt construction of Polavaram project till issues are resolved

Opposition Biju Janata Dal on Thursday asked the Central government to halt the construction of the multi-purpose Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh till issues related to the safety and wellbeing of the tribal people of Malkangiri district are resolved.

23:07 IST, December 5th 2024

In diplomatic talks, India, China agree to maintain peace along LAC

In their first diplomatic talks under a key dialogue mechanism since withdrawing troops from two face-off points, India and China on Thursday reflected on the lessons learnt from the eastern Ladakh border row in order to prevent such face-offs in future.At the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs in New Delhi, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas in line with bilateral pacts and protocols.

22:05 IST, December 5th 2024

Govt will fulfil pre-poll promise of hiking Ladki Bahin stipend to Rs 2,100: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured his government will continue the Ladki Bahin Yojana and fulfil Mahayuti's pre-poll promise of hiking the monthly stipend under the scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 now to eligible women.

Addressing his maiden press conference after taking over as CM in the evening, he said he will provide a stable government over the next five years and the state under his leadership will see politics of change and not revenge.

21:49 IST, December 5th 2024

There is definitely a pressure of huge mandate and people's love on us: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

 "The first signature that I have done today is that I have decided to give Rs 5 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to a patient for bone marrow transplant treatment... The kind of mandate we have received this time, I believe that there is definitely a pressure of that mandate, pressure of people's love on us and I feel that. When expectations are big, the challenge is also big, because people have expectations from you, so definitely there is pressure on me and as far as the question of fiscal discipline is concerned, we will definitely have to work on it, because we have made a very ambitious plan..." Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said. 

21:47 IST, December 5th 2024

We are not against caste census: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

“We have repeatedly clarified that we are not against caste census. The first caste census that was done in Bihar was done with our support. We always say that do not weaponize caste census... If the census has to be done, then we should first decide what we want to achieve from it and do it accordingly. If an attempt is made to make it a political weapon, then there will be disintegration in the society,” Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said. 

21:43 IST, December 5th 2024

Hope Mahayuti govt uses 'unbelievable' mandate in right way for Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday hoped the Mahayuti government makes use of its "unbelievable" mandate in the right way for the "state, the Marathi people, language and culture".In a post on X, Thackeray extended good wishes to his "friend" Devendra Fadnavis. He said Fadnavis should have got the opportunity in 2019 and 2022.

21:17 IST, December 5th 2024

Will fully support CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood behind Mahayuti with full strength. 

“Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as CM in a historic swearing-in ceremony. I congratulate him. Maharashtra is a state that gives ideological direction to the country and I, who comes from a simple farmer family, got the opportunity to become the CM of such a state...PM Narendra Modi also supported us completely, gave us full strength. Union HM Amit Shah also stood behind us with full strength...And that is why we could do so much work in 2.5 years. We have taken so many historic decisions. This will be written in golden letters,” Eknath Shinde said. 

20:41 IST, December 5th 2024

Work of ministers in previous govt is being assessed: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the work of the ministers in the previous government will be assessed before the portfolio allocation in the new government. 

20:37 IST, December 5th 2024

This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra: PM Modi

“Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance. I assure all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra,” PM Modi posted on X. 


 

20:13 IST, December 5th 2024

We will soon elect the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker: Chief Minister Fadnavis

"Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with me. People want a stable government, so they have chosen us and we will stay and work together. We will continue the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'....We will soon elect the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker as the Cabinet has decided to hold a special session on December 7-8. Governor will address on 9th December..." Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said. 

19:45 IST, December 5th 2024

First comment of CM Fadnavis after taking charge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra and from here too we will work for the development of Maharashtra and we will not stop now, the direction and speed is the same, only our roles have changed... We will take decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra. We want to complete the works that we mentioned in our manifesto...

19:36 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Felicitated at Mantralay, Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Felicitated at Mantralay, Mumbai.

19:31 IST, December 5th 2024

What Happened in the First Meeting of Maharashtra's Power Trio?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' first signature on the file for medical assistance after taking oath as Chief Minister

Five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune

Mumbai, 5th: Before the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Chief Minister, the Chief Minister made his first signature on the file for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM directed to provide five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune, Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund.

Chandrakant Kurhade's wife had requested financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for bone marrow transplant treatment.

In a meeting of the state cabinet, Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave instructions to the administration and asked it to work with more speed and vigor.
He told the officials that we will have to work faster to meet the expectations of the people.

Now let's increase the speed and try from the perspective of how to achieve sustainable development by going deeper and taking good decisions, CM said.

19:26 IST, December 5th 2024

Scindia Calls Formation of Mahayuti Govt Historic, Assures Maharashtra's Progress

After attending the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Today is a historic day for Maharashtra. Mahayuti government has been formed. Progress and development of Maharashtra is assured under the Trimurti- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar..."

19:20 IST, December 5th 2024

Ashok Chavan Hails Maharashtra's Stable Govt After Oath Ceremony

After Maharashtra govt takes oath, BJP leader Ashok Chavan says, "You can well understand what it means when the PM comes here...Today, Maharashtra has got a stable government and now moving forward on the path of progress. The oath ceremony of the MLAs will take place on 7th,8th and 9th December. I think it is a good beginning. "

19:10 IST, December 5th 2024

Amruta Fadnavis expresses joy over Devendra Fadnavis's third term as CM

After the oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis says, "I am very happy that Devendra ji has taken oath as the CM for the third time today. Till now, he has spent his life in service of the people and he will continue to do so...There are many schemes for women in the state and more should be added up as per requirements..."

19:09 IST, December 5th 2024

Meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar begins

Meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar begins.

Press brief after the cabinet meeting.

19:02 IST, December 5th 2024

First special assembly session on December 7

First special assembly session of Maharashtra to be held on December 7

18:48 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis has served people and will continue to do so: Amruta Fadnavis

"I am happy. Devendra ji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too..." said  aharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis. 


 

18:42 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar pay floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar at Mantralaya. 


 

18:39 IST, December 5th 2024

Mahayuti will take Maharashtra to new heights on the path of development: d Ajit Pawar

“There is no doubt that the Mahayuti will take the state to new heights on the path of development. We guarantee that this  government will play a valuable role in all fields like political, economic, social, agricultural, educational, cultural, industrial. This government will always remain committed for the overall development of all the society,” Ajit Pawar posted on X. 

 

18:32 IST, December 5th 2024

Any good initiative of the government will be supported by me and my party: Raj Thackeray

"Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. They really should have had this opportunity in 2019, but what happened then and later in 2022 missed that opportunity. Anyway, but this time, I hope you will use the incredible majority that the people of Maharashtra have given to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis for the sake of this state, for the Marathi people here and for the Marathi language and culture. For the next 5 years, any good initiative of the government will be supported by me and my party. But if we feel that the government is making mistakes, people are taking them for granted, even if it is not possible in the legislature, we will definitely make the government aware of their mistakes outside the legislature, " Raj Thackeray posted on X. 

17:58 IST, December 5th 2024

PM Modi meets CMs of NDA-ruled states at the oath ceremony

PM Modi met Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states at the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government. 

17:56 IST, December 5th 2024

PM Modi congratulates NCP chief Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

PM Narendra Modi congratulates NCP chief Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. 

 

17:54 IST, December 5th 2024

PM Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. 

17:49 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar pose for a photograph with PM Modi

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar pose for a photograph with PM Narendra Modi. 


 

17:42 IST, December 5th 2024

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

NCP chief Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. 

17:43 IST, December 5th 2024

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. 

17:38 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, NDA leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony.

17:33 IST, December 5th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra government 

17:28 IST, December 5th 2024

Efforts still on to placate Shiv Sena: Sources

Top sources told Republic that efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena. 

17:23 IST, December 5th 2024

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Azad Maidan

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Azad Maidan to attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai.

17:17 IST, December 5th 2024

Actor Sanjay Dutt attends oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government

 Actor Sanjay Dutt attended the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government

  

17:15 IST, December 5th 2024

Actor Ranveer Singh attends oath ceremony of Maharashtra government

Actor Ranveer Singh attends the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government  

17:12 IST, December 5th 2024

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the attendees

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the attendees at the Maharashtra government oath ceremony. 

17:00 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis takes blessings from his mother ahead of oath-taking ceremony

Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis took blessings from his mother ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. 

16:56 IST, December 5th 2024

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family attends oath ceremony

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family, attends oath ceremony 

16:41 IST, December 5th 2024

ISRO able to carry one success after the other in serial manner: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

"Kudos Team ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission. With the personal intervention & patronage provided by PM Narendra Modi. Team ISRO is able to carry one success after the other in a serial manner. Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. This mission is unique in the sense that it will study the Solar corona, the outermost and the hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere," Union MoS Jitendra Singh said. 

16:38 IST, December 5th 2024

Two spacecraft will fly together as one: European Space Agency

“Proba-3 successfully lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on ISRO's PSLV-XL on 5 December 2024. The double-satellite is the most ambitious member yet of our Proba family of experimental missions. Two spacecraft will fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre. One will block out the fiery disc of the Sun for the other, to enable prolonged observations of the Sun’s surrounding atmosphere, or ‘corona’, the source of the solar wind and space weather,” ESA posted on X. 

16:35 IST, December 5th 2024

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission success highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovation: ISRO

"Celebrating Success! The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission reflects the dedication of NSIL, ISRO and ESA teams. This achievement highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovationTogether, we continue building bridges in international space collaboration," ISRO posted on X. 

16:28 IST, December 5th 2024

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission Successful: ISRO Chairman

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission successfully accomplished. Spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit, ISRO Chairman Somanath said. 

16:25 IST, December 5th 2024

PROBA 3 Satellite separated, Launch mission accomplished

PROBA 3 satellite has been placed in orbit, ISRO officials said. 

16:23 IST, December 5th 2024

Moment PSLV-XL lifted off from Sriharikota

 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

16:19 IST, December 5th 2024

PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies: ISRO

Liftoff Achieved! PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy ESA’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites. A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India’s space achievements. Join NSIL, ISRO, and European Space Agency as history unfolds!" ISRO posted on X. 

16:17 IST, December 5th 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Mumbai for oath ceremony

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Mumbai to attend oath ceremony of Maharashtra government. 


 

16:09 IST, December 5th 2024

Shinde will meet with Amit Shah after taking oath: Shiv Sena leader Shirsat

"After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the Home Minister and other posts," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat. 

16:07 IST, December 5th 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti govt. 

15:44 IST, December 5th 2024

Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader

"Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. 


 

15:38 IST, December 5th 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in Mumbai to attend oath taking ceremony

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Mumbai for the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government. 

15:37 IST, December 5th 2024

Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar gather outside his residence

 Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar outside his residence, ahead of the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government. 

15:35 IST, December 5th 2024

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government. 


 

15:34 IST, December 5th 2024

If Shinde does not become Deputy CM, we will not accept responsibility in the govt: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant

If Shinde does not become Deputy CM, we will not accept responsibility from the government, said Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant. 

14:56 IST, December 5th 2024

Shiv Sena MLAs and Workers at Eknath Shinde's Residence

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and suspense over Eknath Shinde's decision, Shiv Sena MLAs and workers have arrived at Eknath Shinde's residence.

14:54 IST, December 5th 2024

Traditional 'Gaji Dhol' Outside Ajit Pawar's Residence Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony

Traditional 'Gaji Dhol' being performed outside NCP chief Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

14:53 IST, December 5th 2024

Nitish Kumar Arrives in Mumbai for Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrive in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government

14:52 IST, December 5th 2024

NCP's Invitation Card Doesn't Mention Eknath Shinde for Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony

The invitation card by NCP as Ajit Pawar is all set to take oath as the Maharashtra Dy CM, does not mention Eknath Shinde anywhere; this comes amid suspense over Shinde's decision.

14:06 IST, December 5th 2024

Madhya Pradesh Dy CM in Mumbai for Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-in Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Deora arrives in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra govt

14:06 IST, December 5th 2024

UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Arrives in Maharashtra Capital for Mahayuti 2.0

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Thakur arrives in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government

14:05 IST, December 5th 2024

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Arrives in Mumbai for Devendra Fadnavis Oath

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida arrive in Mumbai to attend oath ceremony of the Mahayuti govt

13:47 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra CM Designate Devendra Fadnavis Performs 'Gau Pujan'

Ahead of his Maharashtra CM Oath ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis has performed ‘gau pujan’

13:39 IST, December 5th 2024

'People of Maha Have Openly Blessed BJP, PM Modi': National Gen Secy Tarun Chugh

On the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh says, " People of Maharashtra have openly blessed BJP and PM Modi. This blessing is the people's mandate for PM's work and schemes for poor and backward people. Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will take forward the vision of PM Modi for poor and backward people"

13:37 IST, December 5th 2024

Shinde Yet to Decide If He Will Take Oath as Dy CM or Not

Hours before the Maharashtra CM and Dy CM swearing-in, it has been revealed that Eknath Shinde is yet to decided if he will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister or not.

13:35 IST, December 5th 2024

'If Eknath Shinde Doesn't Accept Dy CM Post...': Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant

Uday Samant said, “We have kept our request before Eknath Shinde to take charge as Deputy CM. We're total 59 MLAs and if at all Mr Shinde doesn't accept the Deputy CM post, even we will not accept any Cabinet.”

13:20 IST, December 5th 2024

MP BJP President Congratulates Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM Oath

"After the history victory of BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly election under the leadership of PM Modi, party president and Union minister JP Nadda and Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis is going to take oath as the CM today. I congratulate him," says Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma

13:00 IST, December 5th 2024

'Historic': BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar on Maharashtra CM Oath

On the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar says, "The swearing-in ceremony is historic and it will play a big role in strengthening democracy...All parties of Mahayuti will be a part of the Maharashtra government"

12:59 IST, December 5th 2024

Goa CM Arrives in Mumbai for Devendra Fadnavis Swearing in Ceremony

Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrives in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis.

12:58 IST, December 5th 2024

Cow Brought at Fadanvis' House for 'Gau Pujan' Ahead of Maharashtra CM oath ceremony

A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.

12:15 IST, December 5th 2024

Fadnavis Arrives at Mumbadevi Temple Ahead of Swearing-In

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnvais arrives at Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later today.

11:58 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple | PHOTO

Visuals from inside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers ahead of his oath as Maharashtra CM.

11:55 IST, December 5th 2024

Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Fadnavis' Oath as Maharashtra CM

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "The way the people of Maharashtra have given a massive majority, it has given a big message to the country that India will become the developed India of the 21st century...Today Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, congratulations to him for this..."

11:54 IST, December 5th 2024

Maha CM Designate Devendra Fadnavis Leaves from Siddhivinayak Temple

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnvais leaves from Shree Siddhivinayak Temple after offering prayers, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later today.

11:47 IST, December 5th 2024

Piyush Goyal Shares Excitement Ahead of Maharashtra CM Oath

In Delhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "...very excited about the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. We will be looking forward to my younger brother Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM very rightly so...I am happy that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be joining the govt as deputy CMs...The Mahayuti will once again continue to provide good governance, progress, speed of development and meet the aspirations of people of Maharashtra who have given us such a big victory."

11:27 IST, December 5th 2024

Fadnavis Supporters Gather Outside CM Designate's Bungalow

Supporters of Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis gather outside his residence Sagar Bungalow as he is about to take oath today.

11:26 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Leaves for Siddhivinayak Temple

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis has left his residence to go to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

11:16 IST, December 5th 2024

Union MoS Raksha Khadse Arrives in Mumbai for Maha CXMOath

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse arrived in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

11:14 IST, December 5th 2024

UP Dy CM Congratulates Fadnavis, Pawar and Shinde on Oath

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share a very special relationship as many people from UP are staying in Maharashtra. The people of UP are very happy with the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the formation of the Mahayuti government..."

10:54 IST, December 5th 2024

Visuals from Ajit Pawar's Residence Ahead of his Oath as Deputy CM

Visuals from outside NCP chief Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai. BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new CM of #Maharashtra later today at a grand ceremony.

10:52 IST, December 5th 2024

'Those Raising Questions are Against the Constitution': Shehzad Poonawalla

In Delhi, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, " NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, today Devendra Fadnavis's govt will take the oath. For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing govt for Maharashtra...some people are still raising questions instead of accepting people's mandate...they are insulting people and levying allegations on EVMs...they are against Constitution..."

10:49 IST, December 5th 2024

'People of Maharashtra Want to Go Forward': Pradeep Bhandari

In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, " It is a proud day in Maharashtra today. Devendra Fadnavis will take oath and 2 deputy CMs will also be taking oath...this shows the victory of development. 'Maha Vinash Aghadi', which was trying to divide the society of Maharashtra...who was trying for vote jihad, this is a day for them to introspection. People of Maharashtra want to go forward with the vision of PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'..."

10:12 IST, December 5th 2024

Maharashtra Cabinet Oath Ceremony on THIS Date

The other members of the Maharashtra Cabinet will take oath on 7th or 8th December, 2024.

10:11 IST, December 5th 2024

Only CM and 2 Deputy CMs to Take Oath Today

As per latest information, only the Maharashtra Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will take oath today at Azad Maidan, in the presence of PM Modi.

10:10 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis to Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Devendra Fadnavis will first be going to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, before heading to Azad Maidan for his swearing-in.

09:54 IST, December 5th 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah to be Present for Fadnavis' Oath

Apart from the Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be attending the oath ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis.

09:53 IST, December 5th 2024

Chief Ministers of BJP-led States to Attend Swearing-In

Chief Ministers of 22 states where BJP government is in power and those who are an ally with the BJP, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis.

09:24 IST, December 5th 2024

Over 8,000 CCTV Cameras Installed at Venue

To ensure security of all those present for the Maharashtra CM Oath ceremony, more than 8,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at and around Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

09:23 IST, December 5th 2024

'Ladki Bahin' Beneficiaries to Attend Swearing-In

Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony as Maharashtra CM will be attended by 1,000 beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin' Yojana.

09:22 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Oath: Time and Venue

Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai today evening at 5:00 pm.

09:18 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Oath: Visuals from Azad Maidan

Visuals from Mumbai's Azad Maidan where swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM will take place later today.

09:06 IST, December 5th 2024

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued for Oath Ceremony - Check Here

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Police for Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony. 

09:03 IST, December 5th 2024

'Modi Hai toh Mumkin Hai': Fadnavis

Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday (December 04) expressed his heartfelt gratitude to people and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support saying, 'these elections have proved that 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai,' after he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Party.

09:02 IST, December 5th 2024

BJP-led Mahayuti's Big Victory in Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

08:35 IST, December 5th 2024

Posters of Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Shinde Around Azad Maidan

Posters of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar cover the area around Azad Maidan in Mumbai

08:32 IST, December 5th 2024

Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai from 12 pm

The traffic restrictions in Mumbai will remain in place today from 12:00 pm till the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony.

08:29 IST, December 5th 2024

Mumbai Police Urges Locals to Use Public Transport

To ensure smooth flow of traffic and because of lack of parking facilities, the Mumbai Police has urged locals to use public transport, particularly trains and local services.

08:10 IST, December 5th 2024

SPRF and Bomb Disposal Squad Among Deployed Forces

A platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and Quick Response Team (QRT), Riots Control Team, Delta, Combat teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed.

08:09 IST, December 5th 2024

Special Arrangements at Azad Maidan for Swearing-In Attendees

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, said senior BJP leader Prasad Lad.

08:08 IST, December 5th 2024

42,000 Attendees to Be Part of Fadnavis Oath Ceremony

BJP leader Prasad Lad said the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees. “PM Modi, nine to ten Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will attend the ceremony,” he said.

07:35 IST, December 5th 2024

'I Have Full Faith that He Will Be with Us': Fadnavis on Eknath Shinde

Fadnavis expressed his hope for Shinde’s participation, stating he had requested that Shinde join the government. In a bid to reassure Shinde, Fadnavis told reporters after meeting the Governor, “The Chief Minister’s post is a technical arrangement. All three of us will work together unitedly. have full faith that he will be with us.”

07:33 IST, December 5th 2024

Fadnavis to be Sworn-In as Maharashtra CM for Third Time

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from coalition partners, after which the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government. This is for the third time that the BJP leader, an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as chief minister of Maharashtra.

07:32 IST, December 5th 2024

Will Eknath Shinde Take Oath with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar?

While the formation of the government under Fadnavis is confirmed, uncertainty remains regarding whether outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde will be included in the new ministry as he has still not formally accepted the role of Maharashtra Deputy CM.

07:08 IST, December 5th 2024

Two Deputy CMs Including Ajit Pawar To Take Oath Today

In addition to Fadnavis, two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also take their oaths during the event in south Mumbai.

07:06 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Oath: Over 4,000 Security Personnel Deployed

For the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security including 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers.

07:04 IST, December 5th 2024

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. 

06:35 IST, December 5th 2024

ISRO to Launch ESA's PROBA-3 Satellite from Sriharikota Today

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission to be launched today at 16:04 IST from ISRO. PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

06:33 IST, December 5th 2024

PM Modi to Attend Devendra Fadnavis' Swearing-In

Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Chief Ministers and nine Union Ministers amid other dignitaries.

06:32 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis to Take Oath as Maharashtra CM Today

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today evening, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan - this swearing-in comes after a long wait for Fadnavis. 

Updated 23:59 IST, December 5th 2024

