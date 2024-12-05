Published 06:38 IST, December 5th 2024
Maharashtra Will See Politics of Change, Not Revenge: CM Fadnavis
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony was attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Chief Ministers, and nine Union Ministers. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and several celebrities from Bollywood attended the event. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had clinched a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.
Apart from the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra CM, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched European Space Agency's PROBE-3 Satellite using their PSLV from Sriharikota today, for solar research.
23:57 IST, December 5th 2024
PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage: VP Dhankhar
Days after he said farmers in distress and agitating did not augur well for the nation, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put farmers issues at the centre stage.
Speaking in the Upper House, he stressed that the issues of farmers have been put at the "centre stage" by the prime minister in every walk of life, be it providing affordable housing, solar power, 'Jal in Har Nal', and technology to farmers.
23:56 IST, December 5th 2024
India slams developed nations for climate crisis at ICJ hearing
India slammed developed countries for causing the climate crisis during a landmark hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, saying they exploited the global carbon budget, failed to honour climate-finance promises and are now demanding that developing countries restrict their resource use.
The court is examining what legal obligations countries have to address climate change and the consequences if they fail.
23:55 IST, December 5th 2024
BJD demands complete ban on beef export
With the Odisha government contemplating to bring a stringent law against cow slaughter and trafficking of cattle, opposition BJD and Congress on Thursday demanded a complete ban on the export of beef from India first.
The opposition's demand came after state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the state government was seriously contemplating promulgating a law banning cow slaughter.
Reacting to the state government's plan on banning cow slaughter, opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik of the BJD said, "The BJP government should first ban the export of beef from the country and then bring stringent laws in this regard. Do not target a particular community." Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that the maximum beef is exported from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
23:09 IST, December 5th 2024
ISRO gearing up for space docking mission by December end: Somanath
ISRO is gearing up for a mission to demonstrate a space docking experiment called SPADEX, onboard its trusted workhorse polar satellite launch vehicle, its chairman S Somanath said here on Thursday. The rocket is getting ready and scientists at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency are expecting a launch later this month, he said.
23:07 IST, December 5th 2024
BJD asks Centre to halt construction of Polavaram project till issues are resolved
Opposition Biju Janata Dal on Thursday asked the Central government to halt the construction of the multi-purpose Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh till issues related to the safety and wellbeing of the tribal people of Malkangiri district are resolved.
23:07 IST, December 5th 2024
In diplomatic talks, India, China agree to maintain peace along LAC
In their first diplomatic talks under a key dialogue mechanism since withdrawing troops from two face-off points, India and China on Thursday reflected on the lessons learnt from the eastern Ladakh border row in order to prevent such face-offs in future.At the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs in New Delhi, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas in line with bilateral pacts and protocols.
21:43 IST, December 5th 2024
Hope Mahayuti govt uses 'unbelievable' mandate in right way for Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday hoped the Mahayuti government makes use of its "unbelievable" mandate in the right way for the "state, the Marathi people, language and culture".In a post on X, Thackeray extended good wishes to his "friend" Devendra Fadnavis. He said Fadnavis should have got the opportunity in 2019 and 2022.
20:37 IST, December 5th 2024
This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra: PM Modi
“Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance. I assure all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra,” PM Modi posted on X.
19:31 IST, December 5th 2024
What Happened in the First Meeting of Maharashtra's Power Trio?
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' first signature on the file for medical assistance after taking oath as Chief Minister
Five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune
Mumbai, 5th: Before the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Chief Minister, the Chief Minister made his first signature on the file for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
CM directed to provide five lakhs assistance to a patient from Pune, Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund.
Chandrakant Kurhade's wife had requested financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for bone marrow transplant treatment.
In a meeting of the state cabinet, Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave instructions to the administration and asked it to work with more speed and vigor.
He told the officials that we will have to work faster to meet the expectations of the people.
Now let's increase the speed and try from the perspective of how to achieve sustainable development by going deeper and taking good decisions, CM said.
19:26 IST, December 5th 2024
Scindia Calls Formation of Mahayuti Govt Historic, Assures Maharashtra's Progress
After attending the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Today is a historic day for Maharashtra. Mahayuti government has been formed. Progress and development of Maharashtra is assured under the Trimurti- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar..."
19:20 IST, December 5th 2024
Ashok Chavan Hails Maharashtra's Stable Govt After Oath Ceremony
After Maharashtra govt takes oath, BJP leader Ashok Chavan says, "You can well understand what it means when the PM comes here...Today, Maharashtra has got a stable government and now moving forward on the path of progress. The oath ceremony of the MLAs will take place on 7th,8th and 9th December. I think it is a good beginning. "
19:02 IST, December 5th 2024
First special assembly session on December 7
First special assembly session of Maharashtra to be held on December 7
18:39 IST, December 5th 2024
Mahayuti will take Maharashtra to new heights on the path of development: d Ajit Pawar
“There is no doubt that the Mahayuti will take the state to new heights on the path of development. We guarantee that this government will play a valuable role in all fields like political, economic, social, agricultural, educational, cultural, industrial. This government will always remain committed for the overall development of all the society,” Ajit Pawar posted on X.
18:32 IST, December 5th 2024
Any good initiative of the government will be supported by me and my party: Raj Thackeray
"Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. They really should have had this opportunity in 2019, but what happened then and later in 2022 missed that opportunity. Anyway, but this time, I hope you will use the incredible majority that the people of Maharashtra have given to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis for the sake of this state, for the Marathi people here and for the Marathi language and culture. For the next 5 years, any good initiative of the government will be supported by me and my party. But if we feel that the government is making mistakes, people are taking them for granted, even if it is not possible in the legislature, we will definitely make the government aware of their mistakes outside the legislature, " Raj Thackeray posted on X.
17:58 IST, December 5th 2024
PM Modi meets CMs of NDA-ruled states at the oath ceremony
PM Modi met Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states at the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government.
17:56 IST, December 5th 2024
PM Modi congratulates NCP chief Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
PM Narendra Modi congratulates NCP chief Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.
17:54 IST, December 5th 2024
PM Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.
17:42 IST, December 5th 2024
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
NCP chief Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
17:43 IST, December 5th 2024
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.
17:33 IST, December 5th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Azad Maidan in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra government
17:28 IST, December 5th 2024
Efforts still on to placate Shiv Sena: Sources
Top sources told Republic that efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena.
17:23 IST, December 5th 2024
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Azad Maidan
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Azad Maidan to attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai.
17:17 IST, December 5th 2024
Actor Sanjay Dutt attends oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government
Actor Sanjay Dutt attended the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government
17:15 IST, December 5th 2024
Actor Ranveer Singh attends oath ceremony of Maharashtra government
Actor Ranveer Singh attends the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government
17:12 IST, December 5th 2024
Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the attendees
Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the attendees at the Maharashtra government oath ceremony.
16:56 IST, December 5th 2024
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family attends oath ceremony
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family, attends oath ceremony
16:41 IST, December 5th 2024
ISRO able to carry one success after the other in serial manner: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
"Kudos Team ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission. With the personal intervention & patronage provided by PM Narendra Modi. Team ISRO is able to carry one success after the other in a serial manner. Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. This mission is unique in the sense that it will study the Solar corona, the outermost and the hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere," Union MoS Jitendra Singh said.
16:38 IST, December 5th 2024
Two spacecraft will fly together as one: European Space Agency
“Proba-3 successfully lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on ISRO's PSLV-XL on 5 December 2024. The double-satellite is the most ambitious member yet of our Proba family of experimental missions. Two spacecraft will fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre. One will block out the fiery disc of the Sun for the other, to enable prolonged observations of the Sun’s surrounding atmosphere, or ‘corona’, the source of the solar wind and space weather,” ESA posted on X.
16:35 IST, December 5th 2024
PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission success highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovation: ISRO
"Celebrating Success! The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission reflects the dedication of NSIL, ISRO and ESA teams. This achievement highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovationTogether, we continue building bridges in international space collaboration," ISRO posted on X.
16:28 IST, December 5th 2024
PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission Successful: ISRO Chairman
PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission successfully accomplished. Spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit, ISRO Chairman Somanath said.
16:25 IST, December 5th 2024
PROBA 3 Satellite separated, Launch mission accomplished
PROBA 3 satellite has been placed in orbit, ISRO officials said.
16:23 IST, December 5th 2024
Moment PSLV-XL lifted off from Sriharikota
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)
16:19 IST, December 5th 2024
PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies: ISRO
Liftoff Achieved! PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy ESA’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites. A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India’s space achievements. Join NSIL, ISRO, and European Space Agency as history unfolds!" ISRO posted on X.
16:17 IST, December 5th 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Mumbai for oath ceremony
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Mumbai to attend oath ceremony of Maharashtra government.
16:09 IST, December 5th 2024
Shinde will meet with Amit Shah after taking oath: Shiv Sena leader Shirsat
"After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the Home Minister and other posts," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat.
16:07 IST, December 5th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti govt.
15:44 IST, December 5th 2024
Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader
"Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.
15:38 IST, December 5th 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in Mumbai to attend oath taking ceremony
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Mumbai for the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government.
15:37 IST, December 5th 2024
Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar gather outside his residence
Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar outside his residence, ahead of the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government.
15:35 IST, December 5th 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government.
15:34 IST, December 5th 2024
If Shinde does not become Deputy CM, we will not accept responsibility in the govt: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant
If Shinde does not become Deputy CM, we will not accept responsibility from the government, said Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant.
14:56 IST, December 5th 2024
Shiv Sena MLAs and Workers at Eknath Shinde's Residence
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and suspense over Eknath Shinde's decision, Shiv Sena MLAs and workers have arrived at Eknath Shinde's residence.
14:54 IST, December 5th 2024
Traditional 'Gaji Dhol' Outside Ajit Pawar's Residence Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony
Traditional 'Gaji Dhol' being performed outside NCP chief Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai.
14:52 IST, December 5th 2024
NCP's Invitation Card Doesn't Mention Eknath Shinde for Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony
The invitation card by NCP as Ajit Pawar is all set to take oath as the Maharashtra Dy CM, does not mention Eknath Shinde anywhere; this comes amid suspense over Shinde's decision.
14:06 IST, December 5th 2024
UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Arrives in Maharashtra Capital for Mahayuti 2.0
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Thakur arrives in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government
13:39 IST, December 5th 2024
'People of Maha Have Openly Blessed BJP, PM Modi': National Gen Secy Tarun Chugh
On the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh says, " People of Maharashtra have openly blessed BJP and PM Modi. This blessing is the people's mandate for PM's work and schemes for poor and backward people. Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will take forward the vision of PM Modi for poor and backward people"
13:37 IST, December 5th 2024
Shinde Yet to Decide If He Will Take Oath as Dy CM or Not
Hours before the Maharashtra CM and Dy CM swearing-in, it has been revealed that Eknath Shinde is yet to decided if he will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister or not.
13:35 IST, December 5th 2024
'If Eknath Shinde Doesn't Accept Dy CM Post...': Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant
Uday Samant said, “We have kept our request before Eknath Shinde to take charge as Deputy CM. We're total 59 MLAs and if at all Mr Shinde doesn't accept the Deputy CM post, even we will not accept any Cabinet.”
13:00 IST, December 5th 2024
'Historic': BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar on Maharashtra CM Oath
On the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar says, "The swearing-in ceremony is historic and it will play a big role in strengthening democracy...All parties of Mahayuti will be a part of the Maharashtra government"
12:58 IST, December 5th 2024
Cow Brought at Fadanvis' House for 'Gau Pujan' Ahead of Maharashtra CM oath ceremony
A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.
11:16 IST, December 5th 2024
Union MoS Raksha Khadse Arrives in Mumbai for Maha CXMOath
Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse arrived in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.
10:54 IST, December 5th 2024
Visuals from Ajit Pawar's Residence Ahead of his Oath as Deputy CM
Visuals from outside NCP chief Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai. BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new CM of #Maharashtra later today at a grand ceremony.
10:52 IST, December 5th 2024
'Those Raising Questions are Against the Constitution': Shehzad Poonawalla
In Delhi, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, " NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, today Devendra Fadnavis's govt will take the oath. For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing govt for Maharashtra...some people are still raising questions instead of accepting people's mandate...they are insulting people and levying allegations on EVMs...they are against Constitution..."
10:49 IST, December 5th 2024
'People of Maharashtra Want to Go Forward': Pradeep Bhandari
In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, " It is a proud day in Maharashtra today. Devendra Fadnavis will take oath and 2 deputy CMs will also be taking oath...this shows the victory of development. 'Maha Vinash Aghadi', which was trying to divide the society of Maharashtra...who was trying for vote jihad, this is a day for them to introspection. People of Maharashtra want to go forward with the vision of PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'..."
10:12 IST, December 5th 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet Oath Ceremony on THIS Date
The other members of the Maharashtra Cabinet will take oath on 7th or 8th December, 2024.
10:11 IST, December 5th 2024
Only CM and 2 Deputy CMs to Take Oath Today
As per latest information, only the Maharashtra Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will take oath today at Azad Maidan, in the presence of PM Modi.
09:53 IST, December 5th 2024
Chief Ministers of BJP-led States to Attend Swearing-In
Chief Ministers of 22 states where BJP government is in power and those who are an ally with the BJP, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis.
09:24 IST, December 5th 2024
Over 8,000 CCTV Cameras Installed at Venue
To ensure security of all those present for the Maharashtra CM Oath ceremony, more than 8,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at and around Mumbai's Azad Maidan.
09:23 IST, December 5th 2024
'Ladki Bahin' Beneficiaries to Attend Swearing-In
Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony as Maharashtra CM will be attended by 1,000 beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin' Yojana.
09:06 IST, December 5th 2024
Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued for Oath Ceremony - Check Here
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Police for Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony.
09:02 IST, December 5th 2024
BJP-led Mahayuti's Big Victory in Maharashtra Elections
The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.
08:32 IST, December 5th 2024
Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai from 12 pm
The traffic restrictions in Mumbai will remain in place today from 12:00 pm till the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony.
08:29 IST, December 5th 2024
Mumbai Police Urges Locals to Use Public Transport
To ensure smooth flow of traffic and because of lack of parking facilities, the Mumbai Police has urged locals to use public transport, particularly trains and local services.
08:10 IST, December 5th 2024
SPRF and Bomb Disposal Squad Among Deployed Forces
A platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and Quick Response Team (QRT), Riots Control Team, Delta, Combat teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed.
08:09 IST, December 5th 2024
Special Arrangements at Azad Maidan for Swearing-In Attendees
Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, said senior BJP leader Prasad Lad.
07:08 IST, December 5th 2024
Two Deputy CMs Including Ajit Pawar To Take Oath Today
In addition to Fadnavis, two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also take their oaths during the event in south Mumbai.
06:35 IST, December 5th 2024
ISRO to Launch ESA's PROBA-3 Satellite from Sriharikota Today
PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission to be launched today at 16:04 IST from ISRO. PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
