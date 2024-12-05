Pushpa 2 Premiere: Woman Dies, Son Injured in Stampede at Movie Screening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The craze for Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2 is massive but the excitement for the people at the film screening in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater turned into a tragedy after a stampede due to excessive crowd resulted in the death of a woman and injured a few others, including a child.

The excitement for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 took a tragic turn during the film's midnight premier in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater. The lead actor arrived for the screening, resulting in a stampede that claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and injured a few others.

The woman had fallen unconscious at the Sandhya Theater and so was brought to a local hospital for treatment; here, the doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Revathi who had some to watch the show with her husband and two children.

Pushpa 2 Stampede: Fans Fell Unconscious, Given CPR by Police

Apart from the woman who passed away during the screening, three others also fell unconscious at the Sandhya Theater and these included two children, one being a nine-year-old boy. The fans who fell unconscious were given CPR by the police personnel present there following which they were taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

