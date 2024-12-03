Search icon
  • Lashkar Terrorist Behind Civilian Killings Neutralized In Encounter In J&K's Dachigam

Published 16:21 IST, December 3rd 2024

Lashkar Terrorist Behind Civilian Killings Neutralized In Encounter In J&K's Dachigam

The terrorist was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Terrorist Who Killed 7 Civilians Neutralised In J&K's Dachigam | Image: Republic/ADGPI

New Delhi: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the upper reaches of Dachigam on Tuesday. The terrorist, identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a Category A militant, was responsible for multiple terror attacks, including the killing of civilians in Gagangir and Ganderbal.  

The operation was led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and other security forces. According to a statement from the Kashmir Zone Police, "The operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police along with Joint Parties of RR and Security Forces."  

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi said Bhat was a resident of the Qaimoh area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Bhat joined terror ranks in July last year and was involved in various terror crimes apart from the Gagangir attack," the police officer said, adding that Bhat's killing was a huge achievement for the security forces.

The Kashmir police chief said the search operation was underway in the upper reaches of Dachigam. "It is a vast mountainous and forest area. So, it is taking time," he added.

Dachigam, a national park located in the Zabarwan range of the Himalayas, reaches the districts of Pulwama and Ganderbal on either side and covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:05 IST, December 4th 2024

