Venkateshwar Global School in Delhi's Rohini Receives Bomb Threat, Building Evacuated

New Delhi: A day after a low-intensity blast was reported in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, Venkateshwar Global School (VGS) in Rohini has received a bomb threat following which the school building has been evacuated and an extensive search is underway.

Venkateshwar Global School Receives Bomb Threat

Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini North, Delhi has gotten a bomb threat resulting in the school being closed temporarily and thorough checking by the law enforcement officials. Online classes have also been suspended. The school authorities have also issued a notice for the parents, requesting them to pick their ward from the schol.

Building Evacuated, VGS Rohini Sends Message to Students' Parents

A notice has been sent to the parents of the school students, by the administration of Venkateshwar Global School (VGS), Rohini. The message read, “Dear parents, because of an emergency ( a threat email received by the school) there is an early dispersal of students being done. The buses and self dispersal students will be allowed to leave the school at 11. Those who need to wait, will be allowed to wait in the Pickel Ball court near Gate 2. Parents pick up and cab students will be dispersed from Multi Sports Arena. Parents are requested to organise and arrange accordingly. The situation is well under control. There's no need to panic. Regards, VGS.”

Low-Intensity Blast in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

This comes a day after a low-intensity blast was reported outside the PVR, near Bansi Sweets in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. The explosion injured an auto-driver and during the probe, the police also found a white powder substance at the incident site. A case under sections 326(g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station, an officer said. The case was registered against unknown people and efforts are underway to arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the site, the officer said.