BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 4 Devotees Dead
Three devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Four devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of devotees in the stampede
“Deeply disturbed by the accident,” says CM Naidu.
Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.
"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.
Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.
