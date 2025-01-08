BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 4 Devotees Dead

New Delhi: Four devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of devotees in the stampede

“Deeply disturbed by the accident,” says CM Naidu.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.