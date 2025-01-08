Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 4 Devotees Dead

Published 21:57 IST, January 8th 2025

BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 4 Devotees Dead

Three devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 4 Devotees Dead | Image: Republic digital

New Delhi: Four devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of devotees in the stampede

“Deeply disturbed by the accident,” says CM Naidu. 

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.

Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:33 IST, January 8th 2025

Chandrababu Naidu
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: