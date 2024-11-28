'Bring Weapons, More People Near Masjid': Sambhal Rioters’ Audio Emerges | Exclusive

Sambhal Violence

Tensions in Sambhal have been escalating since November 19, when a court-mandated survey of a mosque was conducted following claims that the site once housed a Harihar temple. Violence erupted on Sunday when protesters gathered near the mosque, clashing with security forces, resulting in stone pelting and arson.

The report by the advocate commissioner on the survey is set to be submitted in court on November 29, allowing both sides the chance to present their arguments.

While normalcy is gradually returning to Sambhal, business owners near the mosque reported ongoing losses since the violence. The bullion market, situated about half a kilometer from the mosque, has been particularly affected.

Enhanced Security Measures

Earlier in the day, the police conducted a flag march in areas around the Shahi Jama Masjid, ahead of Friday prayers, with top officials assuring that stringent security measures were in place to prevent further incidents. The flag march, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra, passed through the bustling markets that partially reopened on Thursday.

Most shops resumed operations for the first time since the November 24 violence, which resulted in four deaths and several injuries during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

ASP Chandra stated, “The situation is completely peaceful and normal.” Addressing the upcoming Friday prayers, he assured, “A sufficient police force has been deployed, and we are prepared to handle any situation.” The local police and district administration have also met with local Muslim clerics to discuss the arrangements for the prayers.

Investigation and Arrests

Thirty police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators using CCTV footage. More than 100 images of suspected rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been made public. Despite the reopening of markets and schools, the Internet ban was extended by 48 hours on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

So far, 31 people have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered. Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Sohail Iqbal, son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.