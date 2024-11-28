Published 19:40 IST, November 28th 2024
Exclusive/ 'Bring Weapons, More People Near Masjid': Sambhal Rioters’ Audio Emerges | Exclusive
Sambhal Violence: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Sambhal violence, the Republic accessed exclusive audio recordings that revealed how more people were mobilized with weapons during the unrest. In the audio clip, an instigator could be heard asking others to bring weapons and come near the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The voice in the audio, identified as Sameer, repeatedly said, “Make sure to bring weapons.”
Background noise in the recording suggested a crowd and commotion, indicating the chaotic environment at the time. The audio had been accessed from the phone of the arrested suspect, Sameer, as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
Second Audio Recording Reveals Coordination to Mobilise Crowds
In the second audio clip, the instigators were heard asking people to gather a crowd outside the Jama Masjid. The voice in the recording spoke to a person named Shubhan, instructing him to bring people from his neighbourhood. The rioter could be heard saying, “Bring as many people as you can from your neighborhood.”
The recording clearly indicated that the situation had escalated for the second time, with a call to assemble near the Jama Masjid with the crowd.
