  • 'Bring Weapons, More People Near Masjid': Sambhal Rioters’ Audio Emerges | Exclusive

Published 19:40 IST, November 28th 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
In the second audio clip, the instigators were heard asking people to gather a crowd outside the Jama Masjid | Image: ANI

Sambhal Violence: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Sambhal violence, the Republic accessed exclusive audio recordings that revealed how more people were mobilized with weapons during the unrest. In the audio clip, an instigator could be heard asking others to bring weapons and come near the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The voice in the audio, identified as Sameer, repeatedly said, “Make sure to bring weapons.” 

Background noise in the recording suggested a crowd and commotion, indicating the chaotic environment at the time. The audio had been accessed from the phone of the arrested suspect, Sameer, as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.   

Second Audio Recording Reveals Coordination to Mobilise Crowds

In the second audio clip, the instigators were heard asking people to gather a crowd outside the Jama Masjid. The voice in the recording spoke to a person named Shubhan, instructing him to bring people from his neighbourhood. The rioter could be heard saying, “Bring as many people as you can from your neighborhood.” 

The recording clearly indicated that the situation had escalated for the second time, with a call to assemble near the Jama Masjid with the crowd.

Sambhal Violence

Tensions in Sambhal have been escalating since November 19, when a court-mandated survey of a mosque was conducted following claims that the site once housed a Harihar temple. Violence erupted on Sunday when protesters gathered near the mosque, clashing with security forces, resulting in stone pelting and arson.

The report by the advocate commissioner on the survey is set to be submitted in court on November 29, allowing both sides the chance to present their arguments.

While normalcy is gradually returning to Sambhal, business owners near the mosque reported ongoing losses since the violence. The bullion market, situated about half a kilometer from the mosque, has been particularly affected.

Enhanced Security Measures

Earlier in the day, the police conducted a flag march in areas around the Shahi Jama Masjid, ahead of Friday prayers, with top officials assuring that stringent security measures were in place to prevent further incidents. The flag march, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra, passed through the bustling markets that partially reopened on Thursday.

Most shops resumed operations for the first time since the November 24 violence, which resulted in four deaths and several injuries during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

ASP Chandra stated, “The situation is completely peaceful and normal.” Addressing the upcoming Friday prayers, he assured, “A sufficient police force has been deployed, and we are prepared to handle any situation.” The local police and district administration have also met with local Muslim clerics to discuss the arrangements for the prayers.

Investigation and Arrests

Thirty police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators using CCTV footage. More than 100 images of suspected rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been made public. Despite the reopening of markets and schools, the Internet ban was extended by 48 hours on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

So far, 31 people have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered. Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Sohail Iqbal, son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:23 IST, November 28th 2024

