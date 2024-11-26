‘Can’t Force Themselves Into Our Home’: Udaipur Royal Feud Heats Up as Cousin Warns Maharana

Udaipur: A long-standing feud within the royal family of Mewar escalated dramatically on Tuesday, as police officers surrounded the iconic 450-year-old City Palace following unrest between rival factions the night before. The confrontation reached a boiling point when Vishvaraj Singh, the newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, was barred from entering the palace by his uncle Arvind Singh and cousin Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, defending the blockade, warned against the misuse of political influence. “People in political positions should not misuse their power with the government to enter our home,” he said, targeting his cousin Vishvaraj Singh, who is a BJP MLA.

“People cannot force themselves into our home. Legal options are open,” Lakshyaraj added, signaling a potential legal battle to resolve the dispute.

The conflict stems from centuries-old traditions and modern-day legal entanglements. Vishvaraj Singh, recently declared the Maharana at a coronation ceremony in Chittorgarh Fort following the death of his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar, sought to complete his ascension rites by praying at the family shrine within the City Palace and the Eklingnath Ji Temple. Both sites, however, remain under the control of his uncle Arvind Singh.

The dispute took a violent turn on Monday night, as protests erupted outside the City Palace. In response, district authorities appointed a government receiver to oversee the contested portion of the palace. The newly designated administrator will determine Vishvaraj Singh’s access to the shrine.

Lakshyaraj Singh urged calm, stating, “The Eklingji Mandir is open for all. It’s not a place for a show of strength. Please go for worship. Let’s not vitiate the atmosphere.”