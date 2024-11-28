Car Showroom Worker Cheats Customer of Rs 20 Lakh with Fake Delivery Promise In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, an employee working at a car showroom in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad deceived customers by taking money from them and promising car deliveries, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mitesh Raval, who worked as a relationship manager at the showroom.

Took Booking Amount, Transfers To Personal Bank Account

According to an official, the accused took money from 6 customers, some paid him cash while others paid through online methods.

“An employee at a car showroom embezzled Rs 20.35 lakh in July by transferring money from car sales into his own account, according to a complaint filed with the Sola police on Saturday. Dhandeep Rajput, the showroom manager, stated in his FIR that a customer had approached them in September, reporting that his car had not been delivered despite paying the booking amount in July,” police said.

Cheats Customers by Making Fake Promises over Delivery of Cars

Police said that upon investigation, Rajput discovered that the accused, Mitesh Raval, a relationship manager at the showroom, had allegedly taken the cash booking amount.

“Rajput then filed the complaint with the Sola police,” they said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

