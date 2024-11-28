Search icon
  Car Showroom Worker Cheats Customer of Rs 20 Lakh with Fake Delivery Promise In Ahmedabad

Published 19:20 IST, November 28th 2024

Car Showroom Worker Cheats Customer of Rs 20 Lakh with Fake Delivery Promise In Ahmedabad

An employee working at a car showroom in Ahmedabad deceived customers by taking money from them and promising car deliveries, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car showroom worker cheats customer of Rs 20 Lakh in Ahmedabad with fake car delivery promise | Image: X

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, an employee working at a car showroom in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad deceived customers by taking money from them and promising car deliveries, police said on Thursday. 

The accused have been identified as Mitesh Raval, who worked as a relationship manager at the showroom.

Took Booking Amount, Transfers To Personal Bank Account  

According to an official, the accused took money from 6 customers, some paid him cash while others paid through online methods. 

“An employee at a car showroom embezzled Rs 20.35 lakh in July by transferring money from car sales into his own account, according to a complaint filed with the Sola police on Saturday. Dhandeep Rajput, the showroom manager, stated in his FIR that a customer had approached them in September, reporting that his car had not been delivered despite paying the booking amount in July,” police said. 

Cheats Customers by Making Fake Promises over Delivery of Cars

Police said that upon investigation, Rajput discovered that the accused, Mitesh Raval, a relationship manager at the showroom, had allegedly taken the cash booking amount. 

“Rajput then filed the complaint with the Sola police,” they said. 

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. 

Meanwhile, in a bold daylight robbery, Rs 30 lakh was stolen from a cash van servicing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Ahmedabad. The incident took place on October 23, when the driver, Arvind Damor, was distracted by a stranger who falsely claimed that some cash had fallen outside the van. While Damor was focused on this, the thieves managed to open the van’s interlock door and steal a bag containing Rs 30.22 lakh. 

Vishal Vaghela, an employee of CMS Infocity responsible for replenishing the ATM cash, discovered the missing bag when he returned to the office around 12:45 am. Realizing the theft, a complaint was quickly filed at the Anand Nagar police station. The increasing frequency of thefts in Anand Nagar is becoming a serious concern. Just last month, two bikers stole ₹40 lakh from a building contractor at Titanium City Centre by tricking him into believing his car had a puncture. While the contractor was busy fixing the tire, the thieves took the bag with Rs 40 lakh.
 

Updated 19:24 IST, November 28th 2024

Gujarat

