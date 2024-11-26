Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Blast at Chandigarh Bar Owned by Rapper Badshah, CCTV Shows Man Throwing Bomb

Published 10:48 IST, November 26th 2024

Blast at Chandigarh Bar Owned by Rapper Badshah, CCTV Shows Man Throwing Bomb

Chandigarh Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Caught on CCTV: Blast at Chandigarh Bar Owned by Rapper Badshah, Damage Reported | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: Explosion rocked Sector 26 in Chandigarh near a nightclub, owned by Punjabi Singer and Rapper Badshah, around 4 am on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations suggest the blasts were caused by using crude bombs, allegedly thrown by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle.  

"We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," the employee told news agency ANI. 

Chandigarh Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind the blast. Teams from the bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory were also called in to collect evidence from the site.  

Officials are working to ascertain the motive behind the blasts and whether they were part of a larger conspiracy. Further updates are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:45 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.