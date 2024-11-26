Blast at Chandigarh Bar Owned by Rapper Badshah, CCTV Shows Man Throwing Bomb

Chandigarh: Explosion rocked Sector 26 in Chandigarh near a nightclub, owned by Punjabi Singer and Rapper Badshah, around 4 am on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations suggest the blasts were caused by using crude bombs, allegedly thrown by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle.

"We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," the employee told news agency ANI.

Chandigarh Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind the blast. Teams from the bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory were also called in to collect evidence from the site.