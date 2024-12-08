Challenges Faced By Retired Employees Must Be Solved: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said all problems and challenges faced by retired employees must be solved.

Addressing a convention of the Rajasthan Pensioners' Society here, Birla assured that land to construct pensioners' buildings -- to provide services to retired people -- would be allotted in every district of the state.

Birla said he will ask all Lok Sabha members to utilise their MP fund to help construct the buildings.

"There will be no shortage of funds for the pensioners' buildings," he said.

It is our responsibility to solve the problems, difficulties and challenges of retired employees, he asserted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that India boasts one of the best taxation systems globally, marked by transparency, the rule of law, and stability in tax policies. Speaking at the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course on Parliamentary Processes and Procedures, he addressed a group of 73 Officer Trainees (OTs) from the 74th and 75th batches of the IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes), along with 5 Officer Trainees from Royal Bhutan Customs, at the Parliament House complex.

The course was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla stated that India's taxation system, with its transparent and stable policies, has made the country an attractive destination for global investment. He specifically highlighted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, noting that it has simplified the taxation process and contributed to an easier business environment. The introduction of "One Nation, One Tax" under GST has garnered global interest, with many countries eager to learn from India’s approach.

He further pointed out that periodic improvements in the taxation system by Parliament and the government have made it one of the most reliable and transparent in the world. Birla credited the dedication of IRS officers for strengthening India's economy, attracting investments from around the globe.

Birla also shared that India's budget, which was just Rs 170 crore in 1947, has now grown to over Rs 40 lakh crore—an achievement made possible by the efforts of officers like them.

Reflecting on India's progress, Birla acknowledged the guiding influence of the Constitution and the nation’s shared democratic values. He praised the founding fathers for creating a model of parliamentary democracy that successfully unites a diverse population.

To mark the occasion, Birla led the officer trainees in reading the Preamble to the Constitution. He encouraged them to view their service as a mission to help steer the nation toward a brighter future.