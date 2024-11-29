Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Hangs Himself in Train Toilet, Blames Girlfriend in Audio Suicide Note

Bhilai: In a shocking incident, a man in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai committed suicide in a train toilet; his body was found at the Gondia Railway Station. An audio suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased has held his girlfriend and her three friends responsible for his grave step.

Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Commits Suicide in Train Toilet, Hangs Himself

28-year-old Jagbandhu Sahu alias Jaggu hanged himself in the toilet of the Intercity Express and his body was recovered at Gondia Railway Station in Maharashtra. Jaggu, was in love with a girl and wanted to marry her, he was in a live-in relationship with her for four years.

According to Sukh Nandan Rathore, ASP of the area, a missing person report was filed and that missing person had committed suicide in the train toilet; his body was found in Maharashtra's Gondia. The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation in this Chhattisgarh Suicide case is underway.

Audio Suicide Note Recovered, Girlfriend and her Friends Held Responsible