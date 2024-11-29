Published 10:28 IST, November 29th 2024
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Hangs Himself in Train Toilet, Blames Girlfriend in Audio Suicide Note
A man from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai committed suicide in a train toilet; he left behind a suicide audio note blaming his girlfriend and her three friends.
Bhilai: In a shocking incident, a man in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai committed suicide in a train toilet; his body was found at the Gondia Railway Station. An audio suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased has held his girlfriend and her three friends responsible for his grave step.
Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Commits Suicide in Train Toilet, Hangs Himself
28-year-old Jagbandhu Sahu alias Jaggu hanged himself in the toilet of the Intercity Express and his body was recovered at Gondia Railway Station in Maharashtra. Jaggu, was in love with a girl and wanted to marry her, he was in a live-in relationship with her for four years.
According to Sukh Nandan Rathore, ASP of the area, a missing person report was filed and that missing person had committed suicide in the train toilet; his body was found in Maharashtra's Gondia. The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation in this Chhattisgarh Suicide case is underway.
Audio Suicide Note Recovered, Girlfriend and her Friends Held Responsible
According to reports, before committing suicide, the man had sent an audio suicide note to his friend, holding his girlfriend and her three friends responsible for triggering suicide. In the voice note sent to the deceased's friend, the latter had mentioned that it was because of her girlfriend and friends' plans, that he was compelled to take this step. He further said in the audio note that he loved his girlfriend and wanted to get married to her but she created a ruckus in his house; he said that he wants them to be punished for what they have done.
