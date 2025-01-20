Chhattisgarh: Police Detain Government School Teachers Protesting Against Their Termination in Raipur

Raipur ( Chhattisgarh ): A group of assistant teachers protesting against their termination on the streets of the city were detained in Raipur city, a senior police officer said.

Last month, the Chhattisgarh government initiated the process to terminate over 2,800 primary school teachers holding B.Ed degrees, in compliance with the Chhattisgarh High Court order of April 2024.

The HC had ruled on April 2 that B.Ed holders were not eligible for the position of primary teachers, thus allowing individuals with a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) to fill these roles.

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Yadav said, "These are B.Ed candidates who had been protesting against their termination. They were asked to carry out their protest legally.

They had no permission to sit and protest here, despite that, they blocked the road. They were requested for about 10 hours to vacate the way since the entire city was facing troubles."

According to the SP, the protest caused significant disruption in the area on Sunday, leading to the police action after prolonged attempts to resolve the situation peacefully failed.

He further added, "On the orders of the SDM, they were removed from here with the aim to clear the way."

Earlier, BEd assistant teachers blocked busy Telibandha road in Raipur, in support of their demands, including job security.The demand the state government to safeguard their jobs

Recently, several male B.Ed. assistant teachers tonsured their heads while female teachers also cut their hair in support of their demands.

A student while being detained said, "We were just asking for our rights. Whoever is responsible this, why are being punished for this?"

A protestor while being detained told ANI, "Our children have been protesting here for a month. That's why we parents have come here. And you see what our regime is doing today, they are dragging us like animals. We are not thieves, robbers or Naxalites, we are the parents of teachers."

Notably, the Chhattisgarh High Court in its judgement had pronounced B.Ed teachers, who have been doing government job for the last 15 months, ineligible for the post.