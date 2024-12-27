Class 11 Student Shoots Self Using Father's Pistol In Noida, Dies

Noida: A class 11 boy allegedly committed suicide in Noida after shooting himself with father's licensed pistol at his residence, police said.

The 17-year-old Aryan Malik carried out the act while his grandmother was present in the house. His father was out for work, they said. The boy is a resident of Chayasa village in Jarcha police station area.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saumya Singh said.