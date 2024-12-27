Published 22:07 IST, December 27th 2024
Class 11 Student Shoots Self Using Father's Pistol In Noida, Dies
A 17-year-old student committed suicide after he shot himself using his father's pistol at his own house in Noida. The matter is under investigation.
Noida: A class 11 boy allegedly committed suicide in Noida after shooting himself with father's licensed pistol at his residence, police said.
The 17-year-old Aryan Malik carried out the act while his grandmother was present in the house. His father was out for work, they said. The boy is a resident of Chayasa village in Jarcha police station area.
After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saumya Singh said.
Police is investigating the matter keeping all aspects in mind, the ACP said. The student's family has not made any complaint, he added.
