CM Yogi Orders To Create Circular Security Cover Around Prayagraj Ahead Of Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to create a circular security system around Prayagraj as the Sangam city is all set to host Mahakumbh mela 2025, beginning January 13, UP DGP Prashant Kumar informed.

“In view of the security of the devotees coming for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had given instructions to create a circular security around Prayagraj, including the 7 routes connecting Prayagraj district and the districts falling on those routes and the border districts. In compliance with the above instructions, a total of 102 fronts have been created for checking and frisking of vehicles and individuals… Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to the security of the devotees coming for the Maha Kumbh.”

Operate buses from all UP districts to Prayagraj

Ahead of the majestic confluence, CM Yogi has instructed officials to operate buses from all districts to Prayagraj so that people can bathe in the Sangam during the Mahakumbh, according to an official release.

The Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

In a meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on Saturday, Adityanath reviewed the preparations being made by UP Roadways for the Mahakumbh.

He instructed that, apart from the major bathing festivals, buses should operate from all districts to Prayagraj throughout the entire Mahakumbh period.

Adityanath also emphasised that the timetable for the operation of buses should be widely publicised and also urged that efforts should be made to ensure that devotees face no difficulties during their journey.

Additionally, he instructed that bus drivers and conductors should not consume any toxic substances.

He also directed that for private buses, the prescribed fare should not be exceeded and there should be no overloading of passengers.

The UP Roadways is preparing to operate 7,000 buses to ensure smooth and easy bathing for devotees at the Mahakumbh and 550 shuttle buses will also be running for the fair area, a statement from the UP government said.