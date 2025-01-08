CM Yogi Shreds Opposition, Says, "Those Who Carry Copy of Constitution..." | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during Republic Bharat's Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shredded the Opposition for 'strangulating' the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi , Yogi, on Wednesday, quipped, “Those who carry a copy of the Constitution have disrespected the Constitution the most. The Constitution that came into effect on January 26, 1950 nowhere mentions the words 'secular' and 'socialist.' It's not in the Preamble.”

He said that the word ‘Secular’ was not part of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at first and was added later by the Congress, post the Emergency.

CM Yogi also pointed out that the Congress has done several unconstitutional acts because the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ were not part of the Ambedkar Constitution.

Speaking about the dark days of Emergency, the UP CM asked, “The words that were added...by strangulating the Constitution, how can they be the soul of the country's Constitution?”

Yogi added, “How can we expect those who disrespect the core beliefs of the Constitution to respect the courts of law as well as the democracy? One must not expect anything from them. Earlier as well, we had no hopes from them, even when Samajwadi Party was in power.”

Yogi said, “We would like to thank our judiciary for passing a verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and silencing a controversy that was ongoing for years”

Breaking silence on the Sambhal violence in UP, CM Yogi said that the survey orders were given by the judiciary but riots, conflict and chaos erupted in the district.

UP CM Yogi also condemned any kind of damage or violence in any and every religious place. Comparing riots in Sambhal to a disease, Yogi Adityanath said that it must be treated before it escalates.

During his interaction with Arnab, CM Adityanath also called for Hindu unity and national unity reiterating the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’.