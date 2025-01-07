Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • CM Yogi, Top Leaders, And Seers to Grace R Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025

Published 20:50 IST, January 7th 2025

CM Yogi, Top Leaders, And Seers to Grace R Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025

Republic Media Network will host a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic Media Network will host a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.  | Image: Republic

Mahakumbh Mahasammelan: Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj are in full swing. The grand event will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26. 

Around 450 million devotees are expected to participate in this grand spiritual gathering. To commemorate this historic event, Republic Media Network will host a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.  

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

On January 8, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh.  

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event. 

Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025: LIVE Streaming 

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan will be telecast live on Republic Bharat starting at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Viewers can also watch live streaming on all Republic Bharat social media platforms.

Watch Live Here:

- R. Bharat Live TV: [https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/](https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/)

-R. Bharat Website: [https://www.republicbharat.com](https://www.republicbharat.com)

- R. Bharat YouTube: [https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat)

- X: [https://x.com/Republic_Bharat](https://x.com/Republic_Bharat)

- Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/](https://www.facebook.com/RepublicBharatHindi/)

- Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/](https://www.instagram.com/republicbharat/)

