Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar Declares Overseas Income, Offers To Pay Rs 7,640 Cr Tax In Letter to Nirmala Sitharaman

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar has made headlines again with his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , offering to declare his overseas income for the financial year 2024-2025 under the appropriate scheme issued by the Government of India. Currently lodged in Tihar Jail for his involvement in a multi-crore fraud, Sukesh has volunteered to pay ₹7,640 crore in taxes on this income under the Indian tax scheme.

In his letter to Finance Minister Sitharaman, Sukesh revealed that his overseas businesses, LS Holdings International and Speed Gaming Corporation, registered in Nevada, USA, and the British Virgin Islands respectively are involved in online and offline gaming and betting. These businesses have been operational since 2016 and reportedly generated a turnover of $2.70 billion in 2024.

Reports state that he has also mentioned his business operations are active in the United States, Spain, the UK, Dubai, and Hong Kong. Sukesh expressed his willingness to settle all pending income tax recovery proceedings and appeals in India.

Sukesh Chandrashekar Admires PM Modi

Sukesh Chandrashekar wrote in the letter that he admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wishes to contribute to India’s development by paying taxes on his overseas income and investing in the country.

“As of today, being a proud Indian, under the great leadership of our Prime Minister Modi Ji, I want to contribute my part towards the world-class development of this great nation. Henceforth, by willingly paying Indian taxes on my overseas income, and further investing my overseas income here in India. Hereby, to start, I am declaring my legitimate overseas income of ₹7,640 crore for the year 2024 and wanting to pay the appropriate taxes in accordance with Indian tax laws on an immediate basis,” Sukesh wrote in his letter.

Sukesh also highlighted that he is an undertrial and has not been convicted, asserting that his income, including overseas earnings, is legitimate. He added that the tax department has already initiated proceedings on his Indian income.

“I am currently facing multiple cases, financial in nature, here in India, and am in judicial custody. It’s important to mention that I am an undertrial and have not been convicted for any case. Hereby, it would be wrong to say that any of my income is illegal. It is also important to mention that your department has initiated tax recovery proceedings on my Indian income, proving my earnings are legitimate,” the letter reads further.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekar?

The notorious conman is accused of running a massive extortion racket, allegedly swindling hundreds of crores of rupees from wealthy individuals.

Sukesh remains the prime accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also faces additional charges from the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing and various other agencies.