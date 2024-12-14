PM Modi Concludes The Constitution Debate With '11 Sankalps' For Viksit Bharat By 2047

On PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, "PM Narendra Modi's speech, especially in the Parliament, is always like a fixed match. We know the result from the very begninning itself. Whether it is a half an hour speech or one hour speech, 90% of the time is on Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress party - concentration on Jawaharlal Nehru and his activities. So, when you are concluding a discussion on the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, you have to be scientific, realistic and truthful to history. If you analyse his speech...the thing is that Nehru had an immense contribution in making the Indian Constitution a reality...When you talk about Constitution and Jawaharlal Nehru, you should mention Objective Resolution suggested by him. It was enriched by a number of speakers...But the PM always tries to attack Nehru and his legacy because his (PM Nehru) legacy and contributions are a threat to his (PM Modi) divisive politics. Jawaharlal Nehru committed a lot of mistakes, no one denies that...We, the Communists, were the first casualties of Nehru's misdeeds. No one can deny that fact. Congress also had done a lot of attacks on Indian Constitution. Who denies this fact?...We are also of the opinion that Congress party committed a lot of mistakes but in the present Indian context, when we talk about the threat on democracy and Constitiution, BJP and RSS is the number one menace. So, you cannot always talk about Nehru. You are trying to escape from your activities...PM should speak about Manipur, Sambhal, Worship Act and other issues which are relevant...BJP has become a big menace to democracy and Constitution and in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru you cannot justify your stand."