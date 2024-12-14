Published 06:53 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi Concludes The Constitution Debate With '11 Sankalps' For Viksit Bharat By 2047
The stage is all set for the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha today. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates
The constitutional debate currently taking place in the Indian Parliament is a special two-day discussion held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The debate is scheduled for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha, it aims to reflect on the Constitution's significance and its evolution over the years.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha on the very first day, whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to deliver the concluding remarks in the Lok Sabha.
PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.
23:52 IST, December 14th 2024
Jaishankar Highlights Challenges of Economic Reforms at Book Launch
"Think about it, both Russia and China today unambiguously reject the economic assumptions of that period, which they did more than anyone else. Yet these very beliefs appear to live on with influential sections of our country even today. Certainly, after 2014, there has been a vigorous effort towards cost correction, but the author does assert, I think for good reason, that it still remains an uphill task," said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while speaking at the release of 16th Finance Commission chairperson Arvind Panagariya's book 'The Nehru Development Model'.
23:42 IST, December 14th 2024
Andhra CM says 'One Nation One Election' will provide more time for development
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said here that all elections in the country happening at the same time through 'One Nation One Election' concept will provide more time for development.
In the event of elections occurring every three months in the country, the rulers "will have to work only for polls", he stated.
CM said this in view of Union Cabinet's approval of bills drafted to implement 'One Nation One Election' plan.
23:32 IST, December 14th 2024
Mumbai Police Chief Highlights Women's Safety Initiatives
"(Women) empowerment will get them more safety. 103 is a helpline which is, you know, if you dial, we assure patrol van reaches the woman in distress as early as possible. And we've a response time of even 7-8 minutes of an average. We also have Nirbhaya Squad which is an all women's patrolling squad for women's safety. We've also set up counselling centres at police stations for women in distress or women being harassed or women being stalked, and we have a zero-tolerance policy," says Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.
23:17 IST, December 14th 2024
Anant Ambani Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai
Mumbai: Anant Ambani, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, paid a courtesy visit to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai.
22:55 IST, December 14th 2024
Shia Community in Lucknow Holds Candlelight March Against Oppression in Bangladesh
Lucknow, UP: The Shia community, under the leadership of Maulana Kalbe Jawad, carry out a candlelight march at Chhota Imambara against the ongoing oppression and atrocities on the minority community in Bangladesh.
22:37 IST, December 14th 2024
Radhakrishna Patil says Oath-Taking Details for State Cabinet Expansion Expected Soon
On the state cabinet expansion, BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil says, "Our leaders are going to decide in that regard. Now the session is starting the day after tomorrow. There is no such information that the oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow. We are also expecting the information to come soon..."
22:28 IST, December 14th 2024
"Bastar Encounter Kills 7 Maoists Including State-Level Leaders Says IG P Sundarraj
Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh: On the encounter between Naxals and security forces, IG Bastar P Sundarraj says, "On December 12, on the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada, a joint team of DRG, STF, and CRPF launched an operation against Naxals. In the following encounter, the dead bodies of 7 Naxals were recovered, out of which one has been identified as Karthik from Odisha... In 2024, dead bodies of senior-level cadres of Naxals were recovered... This is the first time that we have recovered the dead bodies of state-level heads of Naxals. This has been a setback for Naxals..."
22:15 IST, December 14th 2024
'PM Modi's Speech Exposes Congress' Assault on Constitution', says Manoj Tiwari
On PM Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "Today PM Narendra Modi explained how Congress has always been murdering the constitution and democracy. Today's speech of PM Narendra Modi should be studied by students of politics and the media as well... Today we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution, but when the Constitution completed 25 years, Emergency was imposed in the country..."
21:39 IST, December 14th 2024
'New Resolutions Are Useless Without Fulfilling Old Promises', SP MP Dharmendra Yadav
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav says, "If the Prime Minister's old resolutions had been fulfilled, then new resolutions could also have been discussed... The Prime Minister has been saying many things since 2014. Until the old promises are not fulfilled, it is useless to have expectations for new things."
21:36 IST, December 14th 2024
'Modi's Speech Diverts from Key Issues, Focuses on Nehru', says CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar
On PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, "PM Narendra Modi's speech, especially in the Parliament, is always like a fixed match. We know the result from the very begninning itself. Whether it is a half an hour speech or one hour speech, 90% of the time is on Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress party - concentration on Jawaharlal Nehru and his activities. So, when you are concluding a discussion on the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, you have to be scientific, realistic and truthful to history. If you analyse his speech...the thing is that Nehru had an immense contribution in making the Indian Constitution a reality...When you talk about Constitution and Jawaharlal Nehru, you should mention Objective Resolution suggested by him. It was enriched by a number of speakers...But the PM always tries to attack Nehru and his legacy because his (PM Nehru) legacy and contributions are a threat to his (PM Modi) divisive politics. Jawaharlal Nehru committed a lot of mistakes, no one denies that...We, the Communists, were the first casualties of Nehru's misdeeds. No one can deny that fact. Congress also had done a lot of attacks on Indian Constitution. Who denies this fact?...We are also of the opinion that Congress party committed a lot of mistakes but in the present Indian context, when we talk about the threat on democracy and Constitiution, BJP and RSS is the number one menace. So, you cannot always talk about Nehru. You are trying to escape from your activities...PM should speak about Manipur, Sambhal, Worship Act and other issues which are relevant...BJP has become a big menace to democracy and Constitution and in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru you cannot justify your stand."
21:17 IST, December 14th 2024
'Congress Can Never Be Forgiven for Emergency, Insulting Constitution' says KC Tyagi
On PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says, "...Several times during Congress regime, Constitution and Constituional values were not only overlooked but also insulted...It (Emergency) was the blackest chapter of the Constitutional politics of India. Congress party can never be forgiven for that."
20:44 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi's speech was historic: BJP MP Ravi Kishan
On PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "It was a historic speech. the opposition must learn how a speech should be given... PM Narendra Modi's decency is the talk of the day... This speech sent out a message to women, youth, tribal communities, and the poor, who are the key recipients of the Prime Minister's welfare schemes. His 11 promises indicate that he is taking the country to even greater heights... India will become a developed nation much before 2047 and soon become the third largest economy of the world..."
20:33 IST, December 14th 2024
Emergency is the blackest chapter of the Constitutional journey of country: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
"Emergency is the blackest chapter of the Constitutional journey of the country. To save one's own Chair, people's rights were snatched away, opposition leaders were jailed, censor was put in place, and judiciary was superseded...Now, nobody was impose Emergency. But when we are talking about 75 years, it is necessary to speak about that black chapter," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
20:29 IST, December 14th 2024
PM showed mirror to the Congress party in detail: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
“PM showed the mirror to the Congress party in detail. Since independence until they were in power, Congress party tore apart the Constitution. They have no respect for the Constitution. Congress has tainted the Constitution. The PM showed then mirror,” said Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on PM Modi's speech in Parliament.
21:08 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi puts forward 11 resolutions
PM Modi: ‘All must follow their fundamental duties’
‘All must benefit from development’
‘Zero tolerance on corruption in society’
‘People should take pride in law and order of the country.’
‘People should take pride in their culture’
‘Politics should be rid of Parivaar vaad’
'Constitution should not be used as a weapon, Should be respected'
'Reservation should not be snatched away. No reservation on the basis of religion'
‘Women led development should be encouraged’
‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’
'Ek Bharat shresth Bharat'
19:43 IST, December 14th 2024
'Nepotism Affects Indian Democracy, Youth Without Political Background Must Join', says PM Modi
PM Modi: “Indian democracy has been impacted by nepotism.”
"We have to work towards getting youth who don't have any background in politics, to join mainstream politics."
19:39 IST, December 14th 2024
'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' is Our Faith, Not Just a Slogan, says PM Modi
PM Modi: When I say sabka sath sabka vikaas, its not just a slogan. Its a faith for us.
19:35 IST, December 14th 2024
'Aspirational Districts Concept Sparked Development', says PM Modi
PM Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: “We introduced the concept of aspirational districts”
"After that aspirational districts saw development."
19:30 IST, December 14th 2024
'Govt Ensured Loans for Poor, Introduced Sign Language for Disabled', says PM Modi
PM Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: “Govt ensured that poor can get loans without any guarantee.”
"I worship them who are ignored by others."
"We introduced common sign language for disables."
19:24 IST, December 14th 2024
'Ayushman Yojana Provided Free Healthcare to Poor', says PM Modi
PM Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: "We introduced Ayushman Yojana to provide free healthcare to poor people of the country."
19:20 IST, December 14th 2024
Congress's 'Gareebi Hatao' – A Jumla, No Benefit for the Poor, says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: Congress loves one word 'jumla'
"Congress biggest jumla was 'gareebi hatao'"
“Four generations took advantage of 'gareebi hatao' but nothing was given to poor people”
19:18 IST, December 14th 2024
"We amended constitution only to correct mistakes of previous govts" PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: We amended constitution only to correct mistakes of previous governments.
19:15 IST, December 14th 2024
'NDA Strengthened Unity, Amended Constitution for OBC Reservation', PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: 'After 2014, NDA got chance to serve nation. Constitution and democracy became more important.'
'Yes we also amended constitution to strengthen country's unity.'
'India's OBC community got reservation after we amended constitution and we are proud of that.'
19:11 IST, December 14th 2024
'BJP Respected Constitution, Vajpayee Resigned Over One Vote Loss' PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: ‘In 1996, BJP emerged as biggest political party.’
'President invited party leader for pm oath. Govt sustained for 13 days.'
'BJP respecting the constitution, Vajpayee resigned rather than distributing deputy pm or any other posts to others.'
'Atal Vihari Vajpayee accepted losing the govt for one vote rather than distributing freebies.'
19:06 IST, December 14th 2024
'Nehru was elected as PM unconstitutionally' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: No one voted on the name of Nehru. Nehru was elected as pm unconstitutionally
19:03 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi speaks on Uniform Civil Code in constitution debate
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: ‘UCC was not out of constitution debate.’
'It was decided that what ever govt come into power take call on implementation of UCC.'
'Baba Saheb favored UCC.'
'Leader km munshi said UCC is important for the country.'
'Supreme court ordered govts to implement UCC in the country.'
19:00 IST, December 14th 2024
'Congress Played Politics with Reservation' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: 'people focusing on vote bank tried to target reservation. Sc/St felt the burnt of this vote bank politics.'
'from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, congress played politics over reservation.'
'Nehru wrote several letters on reservation and gave various speeches.'
'Mandal commission report was not made public for several years.'
'OBC got reservation after congress lost power.'
18:55 IST, December 14th 2024
PM says Congress has sentiments against Dr Ambedkar
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: Modi says congress have sentiments against Dr Ambedkar.
Atal govt decided to make a memorial for Dr Ambedkar.
1992, it was decided to make Ambedkar international Centre but it was all remained in documents. In 2015, we completed the work of center.
Bharat Ratan was awarded to baba Saheb Ambedkar during BJP tenure.
In Mau, Bjp's MP cm initiated work to make Ambedkar memorial.
18:50 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi cites Rahul Gandhi tearing up ordinance
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: What is this system that cabinet changed the decision after leader torned the copy of ordinance.
18:46 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh in Lok Sabha
PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh, "I have to accept that party president is epicenter of government."
18:45 IST, December 14th 2024
'Rajiv Gandhi Undermined Constitution for Vote Bank Politics' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate:
Rajiv Gandhi gave major shock to the constitution. Supreme court gave Shah Bano judgement and pronounced verdict protecting morals of women.
But Rajiv Gandhi denied morals of supreme court and on the cost of vote bank politics, Rajiv Gandhi overlooked the ethics of constitution.
18:43 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi Targets Akhilesh: Forgetting Mulayam's Imprisonment During Emergency
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: PM jibe at Akhilesh. Those siding with congress, have forgotten that their party chief (Mulayam Yadav) was put behind bars during emergency.
18:41 IST, December 14th 2024
'Indira's Emergency, 39th Amendment Blocked Legal Challenge to President, PM Elections' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: Govt was habitual, no one was there to stop them.
When supreme court rejected Indira election as MP. She imposed emergency in the country.
This was vindictive move.
In 1975, 39 amendment was made.
In this amendment, it was made sure that no one can approach court for the election of President, PM.
18:39 IST, December 14th 2024
'Indira Gandhi snatched people's rights during emergency' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: It was during emergency and indira gandhi rule that it was told by the govt any change can be made in the constitution.
18:35 IST, December 14th 2024
'Constitution Altered, Freedom of Expression Attacked Before 1951' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: By introducing bill, they changed the consititution.
They amended the constitution and attacker freedom of expression.
There was no elected govt before 1951 That time, PM Nehru wrote letter to state cms..He wrote, if constitution comes in our way, we will change it anyway by hook or crook.
18:32 IST, December 14th 2024
'Despite Challenges, People Stand Strong with Constitution' PM Modi said
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: We faced challenges, but people strongly stood along with constitution.
18:30 IST, December 14th 2024
'Constitution Led Us Here, Nation Mandated Us for Third Term' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: It is constitution that took us here.
Country gave us mandate for the third time.
18:27 IST, December 14th 2024
'Opposition Questions Celebration of 75 Years of Constitution' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: When we decided to celebrate 75 yrs of constitution, opposition raised questions.
18:25 IST, December 14th 2024
'India Celebrated Constitution Day in 2000 Under Atal Ji's Govt' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: India celebrated constitution day in 2000 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt.
18:23 IST, December 14th 2024
'Emergency Imposed During 25th Anniversary of India's Constitution' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: When india was witnessing 25 years of constitution, emergency was implemented.
18:22 IST, December 14th 2024
Steps Taken to Respect and Preserve Regional Languages for Future Generations, says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: We have also taken many steps towards respecting regional languages. And to pass on regional languages to future generations.
18:21 IST, December 14th 2024
'Disparities in Infrastructure Development Removed Across Northeast and J&K' says PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: Weather its Northeast or J&K, we removed disparity in infrastructure development.
18:19 IST, December 14th 2024
'One Nation, One Grid' Introduced to Ensure Power for All: PM Modi
Pm Modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: One nation, one grid was introduced to provide electricity to all.
18:17 IST, December 14th 2024
'One nation one tax has helped with economic upliftment' says PM Modi
'One nation one tax has helped with economic upliftment' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha
18:15 IST, December 14th 2024
'Article 370 was hurdle stopping india's unity', says in PM Modi
Pm modi conclusion remark on constitution debate: Article 370 was hurdle stopping india's unity.
18:14 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution's Moral Beliefs Attacked Due to Selfish Efforts, says PM Modi
Pm modi conclusion remark on constitution debate:
I am very sadly saying that Due to selfish efforts of some people, moral believes of constitution was attacked.
18:13 IST, December 14th 2024
'Constitution's Framers Knew the Importance of India's Unity' PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Pm modi conclusion remark on constitution debate:
All who contributed for constitution was aware of india's unity.
Dr ambedkar said the problem is that the how to unite diverse people into one and establish unity in the country.
18:11 IST, December 14th 2024
'India to Be Developed Nation by 100th Independence Anniversary', says PM Modi
'India to Be Developed Nation by 100th Independence Anniversary', says PM Modi
18:10 IST, December 14th 2024
'India will soon become 3rd largest economy in the world' says PM Modi
'India will soon become 3rd largest economy in the world' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
18:08 IST, December 14th 2024
Founding Fathers Were Conscious of India's Democratic Legacy, says PM Modi
Founding fathers of Constitution were very conscious of democratic legacy of the country: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
18:06 IST, December 14th 2024
Women Played Key Role in Shaping Indian Constitution, Says PM Modi
PM Modi said that women played an important role in the making of the Indian Constitution.
18:04 IST, December 14th 2024
A Moment to Celebrate Democracy with Pride in Lok Sabha, saya PM Modi
"It is a moment for all of us to celebrate democracy with pride ...", PM Modi in Lok Sabha
18:01 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi Applauds MPs for Celebrating 75 Years of Constitution
PM Modi thanked all the MPs who took part in the celebration, stating that the achievement of 75 years is not an ordinary one, but extraordinary.
18:00 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi's Address on 75th Anniversary of Constitution's Adoption in Lok Sabha
PM Modi's Address on 75th Anniversary of Constitution's Adoption in Lok Sabha
17:58 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi speaks on constitution debate in Lok Sabha
PM Modi speaks on constitution debate in Lok Sabha.
17:53 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi enters Lok Sabha
Constitution Debate: PM Modi LIVE Address From Lok Sabha
17:46 IST, December 14th 2024
Mohammad Jawed Expresses Concerns Over Safety and Rights in Today's India
Mohammad Jawed in Lok Sabha says, he is a proud Muslim of India, expressed that while the Constitution of India, gifted by Ambedkar, once made them feel safe, today they no longer feel secure as their people are being killed and their lands are being taken away. This is the reality of today's India.
17:39 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi likely to speak around 6PM
PM Modi likely to speak around 6PM
17:30 IST, December 14th 2024
Shah & Kiren Rijiju meets Lok Sabha Speaker
Shah & Kiren Rijiju meets Lok Sabha Speaker ahead of PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha.
17:18 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Avoids Eye Contact with Manipuri Women: S. Jyotimani in Lok Sabha
S. Jyotimani, speaking in Lok Sabha, stated that the Prime Minister can't look Manipuri women in their eyes, accused the BJP of protecting people like Brijbhusan, and criticized the PM for making hate speeches. He added that while the BJP claims Congress appeases minorities, Congress talks about all communities.
17:14 IST, December 14th 2024
Our Constitution talks about equality, but why can't we see it?
Umesh Patel asked in Lok Sabha, "Our Constitution talks about equality, but why can't we see it?"
16:58 IST, December 14th 2024
Kumari Selja Criticizes Govt for Ignoring Farmers, Suppressing Poor
Congress MP Kumari Selja says, "...Rahul ji has always raised the voice of the poor, farmers, labourers. Today, he gave an example of Eklavya. It can be clearly seen that this Government of the mindset that supresses the poor, labourers and annadata."
On farmers' protest at Shambhu border, she says, "Govt took no note of farmers earlier as well. Today, they are treating annadata as if it makes no difference if someone lives or dies. They are habitual of breaking promises. They told farmers that they would give legal guarantee of MSP but they have not done anything till date. It is the right of farmers and every citizen to raise their voice. On one hand, we are discussing the Constitution here but they are hurling tear has shells on annadata and injuring them. Internet has been suspended there. Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border has become like India-Pakistan border."
16:54 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution is Sacred, But Rights Are Being Taken Away: Imran Masood
Imran Masood stated that the Constitution is not just a book but a sacred one, as it granted equal rights to all. He expressed concern that these rights are being taken away, particularly through the Waqf Amendment, and added that Muslims are not safe in India, citing incidents in Shambhal and Bahraich.
16:50 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution Empowers, Independence Brings Responsibility: Chandrashekhar Azad
Chandrashekhar Azad, speaking in Lok Sabha, said that it is because of the Constitution of India that he is standing there and that tribal women can become the President of India. He added that while independence is a cause for joy, it is also important to think about responsibility.
16:42 IST, December 14th 2024
Govt Sowing Seeds of Hatred with One Religion Agenda: Durai Vaiko
Durai Vaiko in constitution debate said that from cow vigilantes to people being killed in the name of religion, this government defines "one nation" as one religion, one language, and one Sangh culture, and has been sowing seeds of hatred since the Gujarat riots and the recent Manipur violence.
16:37 IST, December 14th 2024
Outer Manipur Deserves Support, Not Ignorance: Alfred Kangam
Alfred Kangam from Outer Manipur stated that the country should hang its head in shame for the families who have lost their children to Mayaan forces, expressing disappointment that even the Defense Minister has not taken their side, questioning if they are not a part of India.
16:32 IST, December 14th 2024
Owaisi Hits Back at PM, Cites Article 26 on Waqf Properties
During discussion on 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Read Article 26, it gives religious denomination, the right to establish and maintain institution for religious and charitable purposes. The Prime Minister says that Waqf has nothing to do with Constitution. Who is teaching the PM? Make him read Article 26. The goal is to snatch away Waqf properties...You want to snatch it away on the basis of your strength..."
16:24 IST, December 14th 2024
Two Ministers Get Bail, Stan Swami Died in Prison, says Owaisi
Owaisi in the Constitution debate stated that two sitting ministers were granted bail, while Stan Swami died in prison.
16:21 IST, December 14th 2024
Shatrughan Sinha Says Rahul Gandhi's Speech Was Good, but Priyanka's Was Better
On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha says, "...People felt that it was a little short speech and that he should have spoken a little more. But it was a really good speech...But I feel that so far, Priyanka Gandhi's speech was far better. Akhilesh Yadav and Kalyan Banerjee also spoke very well...Priyanka Gandhi spoke in depth, with confidence. She covered all issues. Today, Rahul Gandhi spoke well with energy but he should have spoken more...PM will also speak shortly...Enjoy that."
16:18 IST, December 14th 2024
Ambedkar's Words on Minorities Still Hold True Today, says Owaisi
Owaisi stated that what Ambedkar said 75 years ago remains true today. He added that nobody wants minorities to share power.
16:14 IST, December 14th 2024
Kumari Shailja Calls for Caste Census to Address Haryana's BPL Issue
Kumari Shailja emphasized that equality can be achieved through a caste census and questioned when the government would conduct a census in India, highlighting that 70 percent of people in Haryana are in the BPL category, urging the need for a census to assess the condition of people in the state.
16:09 IST, December 14th 2024
Jagdambika Pal Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Constitution, Reminds of Ambedkar's Resignation
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, "Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten the day when he tore a bill passed by his own government when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister? He had insulted the Constitution that very day... Congress forced BR Ambedkar to resign as Union Minister because Jawaharlal Nehru always opposed him..."
16:04 IST, December 14th 2024
Freedom Rights Attacked by So-Called Constitution Protectors: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP, stated in Lok Sabha that freedom rights were attacked by the so-called protectors of the Constitution.
15:59 IST, December 14th 2024
Original Constitution Reflects Legacy of Ram, Krishna, Not Aurangzeb, Babur: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP, stated in Lok Sabha that the original Constitution depicted the true legacy of India, which is represented by Prabhu Ram and Shri Krishna, not Aurangzeb and Babur.
15:51 IST, December 14th 2024
Kiren Rijiju Tweets Document Refuting Rahul Gandhi's Statement on Savarkar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "This document is for Rahul Gandhi Ji as he made an incorrect statement in Lok Sabha about Veer Savarkar. Indira Gandhi."
15:45 IST, December 14th 2024
Ravi Shankar Prasad Schools Opposition Over Parliament Walkout
Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the opposition over their walkout in Parliament, stating that the opposition should listen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to speak.
15:42 IST, December 14th 2024
Rahul Gandhi must do some homework: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad in Constitution debate said that Rahul Gandhi must do some homework.
15:21 IST, December 14th 2024
Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi, Defends Constitution and Criticizes Congress' Role
On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's address in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "... Last time I asked all the opposition MPs how many pages are there in the Constitution that you carry. No MP was able to tell. Today I have brought that book in front of you which Rahul Gandhi calls the Constitution. It contains the truth of both his family and party. The truth is that the preface which has been written was written by Supreme Court's senior lawyer Gopal Shankar Narayan. He has written that the Constitution which was made at that time was made by the very intelligent people of the country in which Baba Saheb, Ambedkar...everyone played a very very big role. But if you read carefully, he has written that thankfully the Constitution that was made at that time was not influenced by Nehruvian thinking. Secondly, he has further written that if this Constitution did not have the power, then the common citizens of India would not have got freedom from the dark chapter of Emergency and would not have got their rights...The Congress even threatened the judiciary..."
15:18 IST, December 14th 2024
Giriraj Singh Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Calls His Grandmother a Dictator
On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's address in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "The Constitution was violated dozens of times and her grandmother became a dictator and he is giving advice to others..."
14:47 IST, December 14th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Know How Many Pages Are There In the Constitution: Anurag Thakur
"He Doesn't Know How Many Pages Are There In the Constitution", Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi
14:46 IST, December 14th 2024
Anurag Thakur takes dig at Rahul Gandhi Over Constitution Knowledge
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking basic knowledge about the Indian Constitution.
14:28 IST, December 14th 2024
When you speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: Rahul Gandhi
"When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar", said LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
14:26 IST, December 14th 2024
Rahul Gandhi drags Savarkar in constitution debate
Rahul Gandhi quotes VD Savarkar, says he clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution
14:25 IST, December 14th 2024
'Constitution a document of modern India...': Rahul Gandhi
Constitution a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India, her ideas", says Rahul Gandhi in LS
14:15 IST, December 14th 2024
Amit Shah to chair high-level security meeting on J-K on December 19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, official sources said on Saturday.
13:48 IST, December 14th 2024
Police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse farmers at Shambhu border
Security forces used tear gas and water cannons on the 'Jathha' of farmers who were marching for 'Delhi Kooch' from the Shambhu border after they remained firm in their resolve to press forward with their demonstration on Saturday afternoon.
13:24 IST, December 14th 2024
'Congress always tried to endanger Constitution': Union Minister BL Verma
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in Lok Sabha, Union Minister BL Verma on Saturday said that Congress has tried to endanger the Constitution and never respected the Constitution.
"Congress has always tried to endanger the Constitution... till now the country has not forgotten the Emergency, they have never respected the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi works on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Verma told ANI.
13:12 IST, December 14th 2024
BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani admitted to ICU at Delhi hospital as health deteriorates
LK Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations. He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable: Apollo Hospitals
13:09 IST, December 14th 2024
Lok Sabha Witnesses Uproar Over A. Raja’s Allegation of Remarks on Constitution Change
The Lok Sabha plunged into protests after DMK MP A. Raja alleged that a government functionary had expressed intentions to "change the Constitution" and transform India into a "Hindu rashtra." Without naming anyone, Raja claimed the remarks were made prior to the elections and dared the Treasury benches to invoke privilege against him, stating, "Move your privilege."
As protests erupted, Officiating Chair Jagdambika Pal intervened, urging Raja to authenticate his claim. Despite Raja’s refusal to yield, Mr. Pal invited BJP MP Pralhad Joshi to respond. Joshi echoed the demand for Raja to substantiate his allegations, intensifying the heated exchanges in the House.
12:15 IST, December 14th 2024
'Our Constitution is not only the largest in the world but also the most beautiful': Kiren Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday described the Constitution of India as not only the longest but also the most remarkable and beautiful in the world.
12:11 IST, December 14th 2024
India safe haven for minorities facing discrimination in Bangladesh, Pakistan: Kiren Rijiju
Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who has opened from the ruling party's side on the second day of the Constitution Debate in the Lok Sabha, speaks about the importance and significance of the Constitution of India, how the government's work is aligned to it and how the Opposition is setting a fake narrative against the government. In his address, Kiren Rijiju has also spoken about the safety and security India provides to the minorities.
11:44 IST, December 14th 2024
'If there is oppression against minority, the first country where they come to seek protection is India': Kiren Rijiju
In Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...A narrative is being created. According to the survey of the Center for Policy Analysis in European Union, 48% people in European Union have been victims of discrimination. Most of them are Muslims, believers of Islam. In France, many discrimination reports were presented. In that, people from the majority Muslim community have objected to those who wear head scarves, burqas and said that this discrimination is being done against them. In Spain, the report of internal hate crimes against Muslims is so high, this has also been mentioned in the report...You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan, if there is oppression against the minority or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country...I am saying that such things should not be said which harm the image of the country, I am not saying this for any one party. I am saying this for the country."
11:29 IST, December 14th 2024
'When minorities face discrimination in other countries, they seek protection in India': Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said during the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha, "When minorities face discrimination in other countries, they seek protection in India. Minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan have experienced discrimination."
11:21 IST, December 14th 2024
'Our Constitution is the longest, plus the most beautiful': Kiren Rijiju
"I did the research and found the letter of Dr Ambedkar's resignation, which is very long and detailed. We all are proud of him. Our Constitution is the longest, plus the most beautiful in the world," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Constitution debate in Parliament.
11:16 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi to respond at the Constitution debate around 5:45 PM: Sources
PM Modi is expected to respond at the Constitution debate around 5:45 PM, according to sources.
11:12 IST, December 14th 2024
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju initiated the discussion on constitution
House proceedings have commenced in the Lok Sabha for the Constitution debate, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has initiated the discussion on behalf of the ruling BJP.
11:09 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution Debate Day 2: Tejasvi Surya, Ravi Shankar Prasad to speak today
Today's BJP speakers participating in the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha include Tejasvi Surya, Ravi Shankar Prasad, P.P. Chaudhary, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, and Aparajita Sarangi.
09:10 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution debate to start at 11 AM in Lok Sabha
The discussions on the Constitution debate, commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution, are scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Saturday in Parliament.
"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will address the Lok Sabha today during the discussion on '75 Years Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India.' The discussion will commence at 11 AM," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.
06:52 IST, December 14th 2024
Priyanka biggest threat to Rahul's political career: BJP's Amit Malviya on Cong MP's maiden speech
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Friday said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be "the biggest threat" to the political career of her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi if her maiden speech in Lok Sabha was any indication.
06:49 IST, December 14th 2024
Mahua's remarks spark uproar in Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of a judicial officer triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday with Union minister Kiren Rijiju accusing her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warning her of "appropriate parliamentary action".
06:43 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution debate: PM Modi to respond in Lok Sabha today
PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.
