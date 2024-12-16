'One Nation, One Election' Bill To Be Introduced in Lok sabha Today at Noon

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday accorded a warm welcome to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who reached Thimphu on a four-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

The CM along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma went to Thimphu to attend the country's National Day Celebrations on the invitation of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay @tsheringtobgay warmly welcomed HCM Dr @himantabiswa in Thimphu a short while ago," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post.

Stating that Assam's cultural prowess has transcended boundaries, it said that a group of performers extended a heartfelt greeting with a graceful attempt of a Bihu performance to welcome Sarma, followed by a beautiful showcase of traditional Bhutanese dance.

Sarma expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm and thoughtful start to his visit to Bhutan.

"This visit, I sincerely hope, will reinforce the enduring friendship between the great people of Bhutan and the State of Assam. Riniki and I were absolutely mesmerised by the heart touching display of Assam's culture in Thimphu," he said.

"Nothing gives me greater joy than to see our great culture going beyond Bharat's frontiers. #AssamBhutanFriendship," he added.