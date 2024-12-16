Published 06:49 IST, December 16th 2024
'One Nation, One Election' Bill To Be Introduced in Lok sabha Today at Noon
The BJP-led central government will table the contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today at 12 Noon, a government statement said.
The government has announced that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce two significant bills in the Lok Sabha Today. These include the ONOP Bill, officially titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.
Ahead of the bill's tabling, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha MPs for today's session.
Live Blog
The BJP-led central government will present the 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today at 12 noon. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce two crucial bills: the ONOP Bill (The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024) and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. In preparation, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha MPs for today's session.
23:29 IST, December 16th 2024
Ajit Doval to Meet Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and India's Special Representative (SR) on the India-China boundary question, will hold the 23rd meeting of the SRs in Beijing on 18 December 2024 with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. As agreed during the meeting of the two leaders in Kazan on 23 October 2024, the two SRs will discuss the management of peace & tranquility in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question: Ministry of External Affairs
23:23 IST, December 16th 2024
President Murmu Hosts Sri Lankan President
President Droupadi Murmu received President Anura Kumara Disanayaka of Sri Lanka at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, EAM Jaishankar, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju were also present.
23:08 IST, December 16th 2024
Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling Announces Ayushman Bharat Scheme for 3.5 Crore People
Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling says, "Ayushman Bharat scheme is going to be implemented in Odisha... Out of 4.3 crore people of Odisha, 3.5 crore people would be given the cards..."
22:35 IST, December 16th 2024
Indian Army Unveils Iconic 1971 Surrender Painting at Manekshaw Centre on Vijay Diwas
Indian Army tweets, "On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, General Upendra Dwivedi COAS, along with the President AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971 War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Senior hierarchy & serving officers of IndianArmy and veterans were present on this occasion. This painting is a testament to one of the greatest military victories of Indian Armed Forces and the commitment of India for justice & humanity for all. Its placement at the Manekshaw Centre New Delhi will benefit a large audience due to substantial footfall of diverse audience & dignitaries from India and abroad at this venue"
22:13 IST, December 16th 2024
Udit Narayan Mourns Ustad Zakir Hussain's Demise: 'The Whole World Is His Fan'
Udit Narayan Mourns Ustad Zakir Hussain's Demise: 'The Whole World Is His Fan'
22:12 IST, December 16th 2024
Naresh Mhaske Supports 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Calls It Beneficial for India
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says,"We have supported this bill which is beneficial to the country. It will save the time and money of the country..."
21:36 IST, December 16th 2024
Milind Deora Supports 'One Nation, One Election' Concept, Cautions on Details
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora says, "The idea of having fewer elections in the country, of having predictable terms of allowing governments to work and not be distracted by elections, is a very good idea. We'll have to see what the specifics are and then we'll be able to respond accordingly... The Opposition will oppose anything that the Prime Minister does..."
21:31 IST, December 16th 2024
Jyotiraditya Scindia Highlights Mumbai's Role in Boosting Northeast Investments
On North East Trade and Investment Roadshow hosted by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia says, " Mumbai has always been fundamental to country's official and economic revolution...during this event CMs of two northeast states, Tripura's Manik Saha and Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma were with us. A new willingness and excitement will emerge in our investors. A comfort level will also increase among investors. Under PM Modi's leadership, the northeast is totally prepared for investments...I believe that from Mumbai, so many investment proposals will come..."
21:05 IST, December 16th 2024
Brij Lal Welcomes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Highlights Benefits for Development
On 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal says, "We welcome this bill. The first Lok Sabha elections took place in 1952. Till 1966, the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections happened simultaneously. Now the elections go on for the whole year. Our forces have to look after law and order and the borders, all our forces are occupied but they are called from there and deployed for elections. Code of Conduct is imposed holding all the development projects. Now one nation, one election would be implemented which would save time and money and the development will accelerate..."
20:41 IST, December 16th 2024
Goa DGP Confirms Arrest of Criminal Suleman Siddiqui, Re-Arrest Efforts Underway
Alok Kumar, DGP Goa says, "A top criminal Suleman Siddiqui, whose name is also there in land grabbing and many other cases in Goa and other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, was absconding for a long time and after the hard work of three-four months, crime branch arrested him in November...When he was in custody, he again absconded with the help of a constable...Multiple teams are working to arrest him again...The constable has been suspended"
20:39 IST, December 16th 2024
One Nation, One Poll Bill to Be Introduced in Lok Sabha Tomorrow at 12 Noon
One national one poll bill to be introduced tomorrow in Lok sabha at 12 noon.
20:11 IST, December 16th 2024
Himanta reaches Thimphu, Bhutan PM accords warm welcome
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday accorded a warm welcome to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who reached Thimphu on a four-day visit to the Himalayan nation.
The CM along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma went to Thimphu to attend the country's National Day Celebrations on the invitation of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.
"The Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay @tsheringtobgay warmly welcomed HCM Dr @himantabiswa in Thimphu a short while ago," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post.
Stating that Assam's cultural prowess has transcended boundaries, it said that a group of performers extended a heartfelt greeting with a graceful attempt of a Bihu performance to welcome Sarma, followed by a beautiful showcase of traditional Bhutanese dance.
Sarma expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm and thoughtful start to his visit to Bhutan.
"This visit, I sincerely hope, will reinforce the enduring friendship between the great people of Bhutan and the State of Assam. Riniki and I were absolutely mesmerised by the heart touching display of Assam's culture in Thimphu," he said.
"Nothing gives me greater joy than to see our great culture going beyond Bharat's frontiers. #AssamBhutanFriendship," he added.
20:08 IST, December 16th 2024
Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs take oath
Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma and industrialist Sana Sathish Babu, took oath as members of the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.
BJP's Sharma and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Babu were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh respectively last week.
TDP's Beeda Mastan Rao and BJP's Ryaga Krishnaiah were also among those who took oath on Monday. Both of them were elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh.
BJP's Sujeet Kumar and TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee, who was elected from West Bengal, also took oath.
The newly elected MPs signed the members' register and greeted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
19:36 IST, December 16th 2024
BJP Issues Three-Line Whip for Lok Sabha MPs on December 17
BJP issues a three line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house on 17th December, 2024 as some important legislative business to be discussed in both houses.
19:14 IST, December 16th 2024
CR Kesavan Urges Nehru Family to Reveal Letters, Cites Rahul Gandhi's 'Daro Maat
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan says, "Rahul Gandhi often says 'daro maat', meaning do not fear. So the Nehru family should not have any fear and they should reveal the contents of these Nehru's letters which they had taken back and make them available to the public and the nation. If the Nehru family does not reveal the contents of these letters to the country, it will only add strength to the suspicion that they are afraid and scared that the historical content of Nehru's letters written as Prime Minister will come out. And this is why they are deliberately attempting to conceal and hide these facts of history...."
18:58 IST, December 16th 2024
Arjun Ram Meghwal Remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain, Reflects on Constitution Day
On the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "... He was a famous 'Tabla' player and a Padma Vibhushan awardee..."
On Constitution day, he says, "... It is a glorious day for our democracy... Every discussion is heated, but altogether, it was a good discussion."
18:37 IST, December 16th 2024
Delhi BJP President Criticizes Kejriwal's Adalat, Accuses Him of Corruption
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva says, " Arvind Kejriwal is holding (Mahila) Adalat today. It would have been better if the Adalat happened inside the 'Sheesh Mahal'. He should have shown how he looted the people of Delhi and built that 'Sheesh Mahal'...he talks about electricity and we have visited slum areas and there is no such slum where the electricity bill isn't coming, the quality of water is really bad, corruption is the biggest issue you want to escape from..."
18:29 IST, December 16th 2024
MoU Signed to Certify Organic Products for Adivasi Farmers: Amit Shah
Addressing the MoU signing event of National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) with the Chhattisgarh Government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "A lot of products started coming in the market claiming to be organic but the people were doubtful. People are ready to pay more for organic products but there was no system for their certification. And the farmer also did not get the proper price because people were not sure if the products were organic or not... A crisis of trust arose so we established NCOL... And now the 'Bharat' brand of NCOL and Amul's 'Amul' brand can supply organic food. In the next 4 years, tested and examined certified organic grains will be launched in the Indian markets. Today, 16 organic products are available online... Whenever you buy a product of the 'Bharat' or 'Amul' brand, you can be assured it is tested and certified... Today an MoU has been signed to benefit the Adivasi farmers..."
18:18 IST, December 16th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Highlights Enhanced Connectivity During Sri Lankan President's Visit
On the visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The countries are also pursuing various connectivity measures. We have enhanced our air and maritime connectivity. We are now working on energy connectivity plans for inter grid connectivity, a multi-porduct petroleum pipeline between the two countries, supply of LNG... There is also digital connectivity and this has taken a significant step forward throught the introduction of UPI services in Sri Lanka."
17:58 IST, December 16th 2024
Khan Sir Criticizes 'Normalisation' Process in BPSC Exam, Calls It Unfair
On 'normalisation process' regarding BPSC Preliminary Examination, Educator and YouTuber, Khan Sir says, " 'Normalisation' is done when exams can't be held one day or the number of students are too much. In different regions, if different questions are being given to students, for example in Bihar, Bhagalpur, Buxar and Shivganj, this way, you are giving different questions. to 3 different regions...what happens is that, if you give me these 3 different question papers, I will get different marks, and I won't be getting the same marks for all question papers...this particular formula can be applied only to Mathematics...but it won't apply on General Studies...this discrimination must not happen with students..."
17:45 IST, December 16th 2024
BPSC Cancels Prelims Exam Held on Dec 13 in Bapu Pariksha Bhavan in Patna
BPSC Cancels 70th Preliminary Exam Held on Dec 13 in Bapu Pariksha Bhavan in Patna.
Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai Says, "the Center, After Considering All the Factors and the Fact That Some Students Might Have Engaged in Malpractice at the Center Where the Exam Was Held, Has Decided to Cancel the Entire Examination Conducted at That Center. At All Other Centers, Proper Frisking and Arrangements to Prevent Impersonation Were Made.
17:27 IST, December 16th 2024
Union Law Minister to Table 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha on Dec 17
Union Law Minister to Present 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha on Dec 17
17:19 IST, December 16th 2024
'TMC Opposes One Nation One Election Out of Fear of Losing Power', says Locket Chatterjee
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee says, "The people support One Nation One Election. Because the current system of elections involves a lot of money, time, security, and all other resources... This is why development works are stalled. TMC does not want One Nation One Election because they are aware they will lose their government..."
17:12 IST, December 16th 2024
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes SP, Defends Arrests and Constitution
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "They (Samajwadi Party) never allowed to open the temple, which is being opened now, since 1978...Not a single arrest has been made without evidence (in Sambhal), and I would like to remind you that none of those indulging in stone pelting would be spared. We follow the directions of the Supreme Court. We respect the court too...When one reads the original copy of the Constitution they will find that it doesn't mention secular or socialism anywhere..."
16:51 IST, December 16th 2024
Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights SHRI as Key Initiative for 'Viksit Bharat'
On Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, " The way the current govt introduced several new initiatives in the last 10-11 years, this was one of them. Result of PM Modi's imagination and vision...if we have to make 'Viksit Bharat', we have to excel in what other countries are doing but also in our exclusive domains, we have to add on..."
16:22 IST, December 16th 2024
'Double-Engine Govt to Fulfill Promises', says CM Bhajanlalon PM Modi's Visit
On PM Modi's visit, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "Our government is completing one year. PM Modi is going to be among us tomorrow. The preparations for the event are in full swing. PM Modi is going to launch various development projects tomorrow... The double-engine government will fulfil all the promises made in the manifesto..."
16:07 IST, December 16th 2024
TMC Condemns Firhad Hakim's Remarks
The All India Trinamool Congress firmly disassociates itself from and strongly condemns the statement made by Shri Firhad Hakim, MIC GoWB, at an event day before yesterday. These comments do not reflect the party’s position or ideology. Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering. Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures.
16:02 IST, December 16th 2024
Himanta Biswa Sarma Arrives in Thimphu, Aims to Strengthen Bharat-Bhutan Ties
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "Just landed in Thimphu. Thankful to H.E Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan for welcoming Riniki and me at the Airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat’s ties with this beautiful nation during my three day visit."
15:42 IST, December 16th 2024
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal asked Congress, SP, DMK to Apologize Over EVM Allegations
On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's statement urging those raising questions on EVMs to prove it before EC, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says," Today, Omar Abdullah and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee of the (INDIA) alliance have challenged what Congress and Samajwadi Party have said on EVMs. EC has called political parties many times on this. It is clear that be Congress, Samajwadi Party or DMK should apologise..."
15:30 IST, December 16th 2024
Adv Vishnu Shankar Jain Claims Discovery of Ancient Temple in Sambhal
On recent developments in the Sambhal issue, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain says, "In Sambhal, the district administration discoverd a temple which was closed for 46 years... All this proves that our ancient map, which I always said existed, has been unearthed and proves that Sambhal is a pilgrimage site... In the vicinity of the temple, many wells and other temples are being discoverd which proves the ancient map of the area... The SC order of December 12 is not applicable here because it said that no effective order will be passed in the xisting suits. The SC further case that no new case will be registered... I am not satisfied with the SC's order of December 12... We had challenged the constitutional validity of Places of Worship Act, we had expected that a hearing will be held on that, but we got to know that AIMPLB had filed an application in the SC to implement the Places of Worship Act. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had also filed an application. We had no idea that an interim order on their application would be immediately passed... I am not satisfied with the interim order... If anything, implementation of the act should have been stopped in that interim order..."
15:29 IST, December 16th 2024
Haryana CM to Thank Public After BJP's Victory, Announces Civic Poll Readiness
On his upcoming thanksgiving visits to different parts of the state after BJP's victory in state elections. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "We have decided to go among the public to thank them for giving a mandate to BJP for the third consecutive time. We will go to the public to listen to their theirs, provide solutions and also thank them..."
"We are fully prepared for civic elections. Soon after EC releases the date for the elections, we will conduct it."
14:55 IST, December 16th 2024
India, Sri Lanka exchange key MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties
India and Sri Lanka signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi on Monday
14:44 IST, December 16th 2024
'When Pali language was given the status of classical language in India, it was celebrated in Sri Lanka too': PM Modi
At the joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Narendra Modi said, "When Pali language was given the status of classical language in India, it was celebrated in Sri Lanka too. Ferry service and Chennai-Jaffna flight connectivity have boosted tourism and strengthened our cultural ties. We have decided that after the successful launch of Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai ferry services, now ferry service will be started between Rameswaram in India and Talaimannar. Work will also be done to realize the immense potential of tourism through the Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail of Sri Lanka.
14:17 IST, December 16th 2024
PM Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan President Disanayaka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday held extensive talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, focusing on further shoring up India-Sri Lankan cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, trade and investment.
14:15 IST, December 16th 2024
PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meet in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.
The two leaders warmly greeted each other and were engaged in talks as they proceeded to hold the meeting.
13:53 IST, December 16th 2024
Constitution empowers the poor and serves as a moral guide for governance: Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge also asserted that the Constitution empowers the poor and serves as a moral guide for governance.
13:52 IST, December 16th 2024
'Those who disrespect Constitution are lecturing us,' Mallikarjun Kharge attacks RSS, BJP during debate on Constitution
Taking a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that she studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the students there are so progressive and contributive to nations development whether it is in Economics, Political Science but here today, there's talk of dismantling democratic values.
12:29 IST, December 16th 2024
'Ammendments brought to protect those in power': Nirmala Sitharaman targets Nehru, Indira
Imitating the debate on the constitution in the upper house, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing attack on former Congress leaders including Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said that the Constitutional amendments that they brought were not about strengthening democracy but protecting those in power.
Sitharaman asserted that post Second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their constitution written but many have changed their entire feature but India's Constitution stood the test of times.
12:10 IST, December 16th 2024
'They banned film Kissa Kursi Ka just because it questioned Indira Gandhi': FM Sitharaman
In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "...Majrooh Sultanpuri and Balraj Sahni were both jailed in 1949. During one of the meetings organized for the mill workers in 1949, Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem that was written against Jawaharlal Nehru and therefore he had to go to jail. He refused to tender an apology for the same and was jailed...Congress's record of curtailing freedom of speech didn't confine it to these two people. "Nehru", a political biography which was written by Michael Edwards in 1975 was banned. They banned also a film called "Kissa Kursi Ka" just because it questioned Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son..."
12:06 IST, December 16th 2024
'First interim government come up with Constitutional amendment to curb freedom of speech': Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The Supreme Court in 1950 had ruled in favour of the Communist magazine "Cross Roads" and the RSS organisational magazine "Organizer". But in response, the (then) interim government thought that there was a need for a first Constitutional amendment and that was brought in by the INC and it was essentially to curb the freedom. So India, a democratic country which prides itself even today about freedom of expression saw the first interim government coming up with a Constitutional amendment which was to curb the freedom of speech of Indians and that within one year of adoption of the Constitution..."
11:55 IST, December 16th 2024
The first PM of this country deplored press scrutiny of his government': Sitharaman
"The first prime minister of this country deplored press scrutiny of his government even as he publicly praised freedom of press. There was no doubt about it," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
11:48 IST, December 16th 2024
India that is 'Bharat' that shall uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document: Sitharaman
"As we mark the 75th year of our Constitution, it is time, I would think, to reaffirm our commitment to build India that is 'Bharat' that shall uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document," says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking during debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha.
11:40 IST, December 16th 2024
'Our Constitution has stood the test of time...': FM Sitharaman
In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Post Second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their Constitution written. But many have changed their Constitutions, not just amended them but literally changed the entire feature of their Constitution. But our Constitution has stood the test of time, of course, yielded itself to very many amendments..."
11:35 IST, December 16th 2024
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman initiates Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiates the debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption
11:01 IST, December 16th 2024
Vijay Diwas celebrations start in Dhaka
Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka have started with a 31 gun salute at sunrise. Six guns of an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army saluted the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War by firing 31 rounds of cannon.
10:37 IST, December 16th 2024
'Their selfless dedication, unwavering resolve brought glory to us,' PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who contributed to India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan on Vijay Diwas.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers safeguarded our nation and brought glory to India in the war.
09:53 IST, December 16th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
In a post on X, the Union Minister outlined that the country will never forget the sacrifice and service of the Indian armed forces and saluted the 'bravery' and 'sacrifice' of the forces for their unwavering courage and patriotism.
08:00 IST, December 16th 2024
Maharashtra Governor, Sharad Pawar condole tabla maestro’s demise
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed grief over the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and said the country has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons.
Hussain, 73, died at a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said.
07:51 IST, December 16th 2024
Netanyahu confirms holding 'very warm' phone call with Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed holding a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, during which he reaffirmed his country's 'determination' to continue acting against Iran and its armed proxies, CNN reported.
07:49 IST, December 16th 2024
Protest erupts after students faint in Jaipur coaching centre
After some students in a private coaching centre in Jaipur fainted on Sunday, several other students staged a protest demanding the institute be sealed and proper investigation into the incident.
The official confirmation of the reason behind the fainting of students is awaited.
The protestors, told police officials that they wouldn't leave the premises till the institute was sealed.
07:04 IST, December 16th 2024
India, Bangladesh to commemorate 1971 war 'Vijay Diwas' with annual exchange of veterans today
India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.
06:50 IST, December 16th 2024
Manipur: Two Bihar youths shot dead in Kakching
Two youths from Bihar, who were working as migrant workers in Manipur were shot dead in the state's Kakching district on Sunday.
The deceased — Dasharat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18) were residents of Rajwahi village of Bihar's Gopalganj district.
06:47 IST, December 16th 2024
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.
Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73.
Updated 07:17 IST, December 17th 2024