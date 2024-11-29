Search icon
Published 07:33 IST, November 29th 2024

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Schools Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain Alert

Are schools and colleges in Chennai closed today because of a heavy rain alert due to the Cyclone Fengal? Here's what we know so far...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cyclone Fengal: Are Chennai Schools Closed Today? | Image: PTI

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal that intensified from a depression over the Bay of Bengal, has resulted in heavy rain in the state of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining areas. Amid heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), educational institutions have been shut in several districts. Are schools closed in Chennai today, here's what we know so far…

Are Chennai Schools Closed Today?

Due to the Cyclone Fengal, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal have been closed and will remain closed for two days - November 29 and November 30. Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai have also announced a holiday.

Cyclone Fengal Latest Update: IMD Issues Alert

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “It is likely to move north-northwestward and likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by the morning of the 30th morning. Under the influence of this system, rainfall is likely to occur in the next 2-3 days, fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of Tamil Nadu.”

"As far as heavy rainfall is concerned, next 24 hours, one-two places in Delta districts, Chengalpattu and Viluppuram are going to experience it. Tomorrow, one-two places in Delta districts and Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chengalpattu will receive extremely heavy rainfall," the senior official added.

Since it is likely that the cyclone will intensify, a heavy rain alert has been issued for the state of Tamil Nadu with strong winds and flood-like situation possible. As an effect, fog and clouds are also likely in Jharkhand

The IMD official also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea up to November 31. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal. Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialized Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Updated 11:42 IST, November 29th 2024

