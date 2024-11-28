Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu; Schools-Colleges Closed, Flight Services Disrupted

Cyclone Fengal Latest Update: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Fengal resulting in extremely heavy rainfall in the southern part of the country; the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert, schools and colleges in the affected areas have been closed and flight services have also been disrupted.

Cyclone Fengal: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclone Fengal is likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu in the coming two days - a heavy rain alert has been issued for the state and as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, an orange alert has been issued for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area.

In preparation for the effects of the cyclone, Indian Navy has issued a statement saying, “Cyclone Fengal in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify in the next 1-2 days. In anticipation of the impact of this cyclone along the coast of Tamil Nadu, the Navy is gearing up to render all necessary support to the vulnerable areas in coordination with State and civil administration. This includes loading vehicles with food, drinking water, medicines and other HADR relief materials as well as positioning Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) for quick response. HQTN&P has also kept their Diving teams on standby for emergency rescue operations.”

Schools, Colleges Closed in THESE Areas Due to Cyclone Fengal

Educational institutions in Chennai were closed yesterday, on November 27 but no school holiday has been declared for today. However, all government and private schools are shut today on November 28 in the districts of Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Puducherry Education Minister issued a statement, “Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared for all government and private schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, November 28, 2024.”

Cyclone Fengal: Flight Services Disrupted, IndiGo Issues Advisory

As an obvious effect of the Cyclone Fengal, flight services in the affected areas have been disrupted and an advisory has also been issued by IndiGo. The IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem. "#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday. Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," the airline's advisory read.