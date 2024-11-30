Search icon
Published 16:11 IST, November 30th 2024

'Defamatory' Rahul Gandhi Audio Played in Himachal Buses, Sukhu Govt Orders Probe

HRTC initiated inquiry against the driver and conductor after a complaint was registered over defamatory audio being played against Rahul Gandhi inside the bus.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Showcause notice issued to HRTC bus driver and conductor over defamatory audio played inside bus against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Image: Republic

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has initiated an inquiry against the bus driver and a conductor following an alleged incident where an audio clip criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was played inside the vehicle. 
The show-cause notices were issued against the duo following a complaint received from Himachal’s Chief Minister's office.

Show-cause Notice Issued To Driver, Conductor

The officials aware of the matter said that, on November 1, a bus belonging to Dhalli depot was plying on the Shimla-Sanjauli route. 

An audio clip featuring a political debate containing defamatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Tejashwi Yadav, was played at a loud volume on a bus.

On November 5, a complaint was filed by an individual identified as Samuel Prakash with the Chief Minister's Office. The complaint included details such as the bus number, the date and time of the incident, and the route taken. The CM's Office subsequently forwarded the complaint to the HRTC for appropriate action. 

Following the receiving of complaint, bus driver Tek Raj and conductor Shesh Ram were issued show-cause notices over the incident. 

BJP Hits Out At Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the ruling Congress, saying that the Sukhu government is busy harassing common citizens over trivial issues. 

"It is wrong to harass ordinary employees like drivers and conductors over such matters. Himachal Pradesh is becoming a subject of ridicule due to such actions," former minister Sukhram Chaudhary said.

"The government is focused on such trivial issues instead of addressing real problems like health facilities and infrastructure," Chaudhary added while alleging that development in the state has stalled and public welfare schemes are being neglected under CM Sukhu.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:11 IST, November 30th 2024

