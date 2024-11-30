'Defamatory' Rahul Gandhi Audio Played in Himachal Buses, Sukhu Govt Orders Probe

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has initiated an inquiry against the bus driver and a conductor following an alleged incident where an audio clip criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was played inside the vehicle.

The show-cause notices were issued against the duo following a complaint received from Himachal’s Chief Minister's office.

Show-cause Notice Issued To Driver, Conductor

The officials aware of the matter said that, on November 1, a bus belonging to Dhalli depot was plying on the Shimla-Sanjauli route.

An audio clip featuring a political debate containing defamatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Tejashwi Yadav, was played at a loud volume on a bus.

On November 5, a complaint was filed by an individual identified as Samuel Prakash with the Chief Minister's Office. The complaint included details such as the bus number, the date and time of the incident, and the route taken. The CM's Office subsequently forwarded the complaint to the HRTC for appropriate action.

Following the receiving of complaint, bus driver Tek Raj and conductor Shesh Ram were issued show-cause notices over the incident.

BJP Hits Out At Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the ruling Congress, saying that the Sukhu government is busy harassing common citizens over trivial issues.

"It is wrong to harass ordinary employees like drivers and conductors over such matters. Himachal Pradesh is becoming a subject of ridicule due to such actions," former minister Sukhram Chaudhary said.