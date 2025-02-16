Defence Minister Confirms Loss of Lives In Devastating Tragedy At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday confirmed loss of lives after a stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rajnath said, “Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured.”

According to Delhi's LNJP hospital, at least 15 people including 3 children have died in the stampede. Reports also said that at least 3 people were also brought dead to Lady Hardinge hospital in the city.

A while ago, Delhi LG VK Saxena expressed his concerns over the stampede saying “there has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Have spoken to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. The chief secretary has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations.”

Huge rush at New Delhi Railway Station | Source: Republic Media Network

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on platform 13, 14

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (railway) in an official statement said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform.

The officer further said the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16," PTI quoted the DCP as saying.

Never seen before rush at New Delhi railway station due to Mahakumbh

According to initial reports, people going to Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj led to the massive overcrowding at the railway station.

Speaking on the incident, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that due to an unprecedented overcrowding, passengers started pushing each other which caused injuries to some of them.

Amid all this, a large crowd gathered outside the railway station, causing traffic congestion. Traffic police personnel were deployed to manage and clear the situation near the Montrose Bridge.

What Railway authorities said on Delhi station stampede