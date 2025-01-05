Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Defence Ministry Mourns Loss Of Lives In Coast Guard Helicopter Accident In Porbandar

Published 22:29 IST, January 5th 2025

Defence Ministry Mourns Loss Of Lives In Coast Guard Helicopter Accident In Porbandar

The Defence Ministry has issued a statement after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar airport on Sunday claiming the lives of three.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Defence Ministry Mourns Loss of Lives in Coast Guard Helicopter Accident | Image: PTI

Porbandar: The Defence Ministry has issued a statement after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar airport on Sunday, stating that the Coast Guard helicopter was on a routine training sortie when it crashed. At least three crew members including two pilots were killed in the crash. 

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the helicopter, which was an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dhruv, was on a training mission when it met with an accident on the Porbandar airport runway. The ICG has announced that a Board of Inquiry will investigate the reasons behind the incident.

The Defence Ministry in its statement said, “An ALH MK-III helicopter of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) met with an accident at Porbandar Airport Runway in Gujarat at about 1215 hrs on January 05, 2025. The ICG helicopter, with two pilots and one aircrew diver, was on a routine training sortie.”

“Immediately after the incident, the crew were recovered and shifted to Government Hospital, Porbandar, where they were declared brought dead. The reasons leading to the incident are being investigated by a Board of Inquiry,” the ministry said.  

The Defence Ministry stated, “The mortal remains of the crew viz. Commandant (JG) Saurabh, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav and Manoj Pradhan Navik will be cremated as per service traditions and honour.”

The incident took place at around 12.15 pm on January 5, in which, two pilots and one aircrew driver lost their lives. 

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident. 
 


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:29 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News
Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
India News
Vidya Balan's Team Reacts To Trolling Over 'PR Message' For Rohit Sharma
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Plunges into River in J&K's Kishtwar
India News
MP: CM Announces Name Change of Three Villages in Home District Ujjain
India News
Single Instance Of Following Not Stalking: Bombay High Court
India News
Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: