Delhi Blast Exact Moment: Video Captures Sound Of Loud Blast In Prashant Vihar
Delhi Blast Exact Moment: The explosion occurred in a scooter, and white powder was recovered near the site.
Delhi Blast: Moments after an explosion rocked Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, Republic World accessed a CCTV video capturing the exact moment of the blast. The footage showed the blast's intensity, sending shockwaves throughout the area. Eyewitnesses described hearing a deafening sound, which triggered panic and a quick response from local officials.
White Powder Recovered Near Blast Site
A three-wheeler driver parked close to the blast site suffered minor injuries, and the area has been cordoned off for safety.
The explosion took place outside a sweet shop, leading nearby shops to be closed as a precaution.
A Delhi Fire Services official confirmed that four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene after reports of the explosion. "Our teams are on site, and we are handling further details," the official said.
PTI, citing police sources, noted that the blast resembled a previous incident that occurred outside a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar last month. "However, this was a low-intensity blast, and we cannot make a direct link at this time," the source added.
Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan, have arrived at the scene.
On October 20, a powerful explosion had struck a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, which was later confirmed to be a crude bomb.
