Delhi Hit-and-Run: 1 Dead as Speeding Audi Crashes into Another Car, Driver Absconding

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man lost his life in a road accident on Saturday morning near the World Trade Center on Ring Road in Southwest Delhi. The mishap occurred around 6 am when an Audi car jumped the road divider and crashed into an Ertiga.

The victim, identified as Sukhjit from Hisar, Haryana, was driving towards South Extension from Dhaula Kuan when the Audi lost control, veered off, and hit his vehicle. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving Sukhjit critically injured. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center but could not survive and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival, as per police records.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene immediately after the accident. The police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence).

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the absconding driver and piece together the sequence of events. The police are also questioning witnesses and analyzing other evidence to track down the Audi driver.