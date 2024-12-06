Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory In View Of Ongoing 'Bhagwat Katha' In Yamuna Khadar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, on Friday, issued a travel advisory for the people in Delhi, especially in the northeastern part of the national capital in the wake of the scheduled religious event in the Yamuna Khadar area. The Traffic police have advised commuters to check all the traffic updates before stepping out or scheduling their travel keeping in mind the heavy traffic on the route due to Bhagwat Katha starting on Friday and will end on December 15.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Vrindavan Bridge Seva Mandal Kartar Nagar Delhi is organising a Bhagwat Katha at 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar, from Friday to December 15 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Due to the Bhagwat Katha, traffic will be affected in the area around 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and seek alternate routes to avoid delays, it said.