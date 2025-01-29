Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Caste Census, Meals At ₹5 If Elected

New Delhi: Congress , on Wednesday, launched its manifesto that promises to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto, divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who was flanked by Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed launching 100 Indira canteens across the city, offering meals at Rs 5.

Ramesh targeted the BJP -led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, saying both had failed to tackle the crisis.



"We will conduct a Delhi caste survey to enumerate the various deprived classes in Delhi in the first Cabinet meeting of the state government," the manifesto mentioned.

The manifesto, with 219 points, covers a wide range of areas such as health, education, women’s issues, minorities, Scheduled Castes, Purvanchalis and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Encroachments on both sides of the Yamuna River will be removed to restore it to its original condition and flow. The manifesto also includes plans to set up green police stations to handle complaints regarding solid waste and Yamuna pollution.

The party also stated it would restore the services of over 15,000 Civil Defence volunteers who made valuable contributions to public transport and various departments of the Delhi government.

Sports will be made compulsory in all Delhi government schools, with at least three teams from each school required to participate in zonal competitions, the manifesto said.

The party has promised to build sports stadiums using available land in rural Delhi.

"We will introduce a Delhi Education Policy to replace the NEP 2020," it said.

A fresh pension scheme of Rs 5,000 per month for senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, and destitute individuals will be introduced.

The party further said it would improve the 2008 Ladli Scheme as envisioned by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

There will be 33 percent reservation in new state government jobs for women.

A 'Shagan' of Rs 1.1 lakh for the marriage of disadvantaged widows, their daughters, and orphan girls has also been announced, according to the manifesto.

"We will establish 100 Indira canteens, operated predominantly by women, to provide affordable and nutritious meals to all. We will increase the number of working women's hostels and will take up the demands of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, including higher pay," the manifesto stated.

Four per cent reservation will be there in state government jobs for persons with disabilities, according to the manifesto.

Giving permanent employment to the contract workers, including Safai Karamcharis, is also in the party's manifesto.

The party also mentioned that they will finalise eligibility criteria to make contract workers in the government into permanent employees and will award 15 per cent of government contracts to SCs to empower them financially.

"We will provide scholarships and hostels for transgender persons. We will provide horizontal reservations to the transgender community in education and jobs following the Supreme Court's 2014 NALSA judgement. We will provide universally accessible washrooms for transgender people in public spaces," it said.

A free Char Dham Yatra will organised for the Dalit community to the pilgrimage sites associated with Gautam Buddha, Sarnath and Bodh Gaya, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, and the birthplace of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mhow.

A designated area along the Yamuna River will be declared a district for celebrating Chhath Mahaparv; the ghat on the Yamuna will be named after the late Sharda Sinha. A ministry will be set up to ensure the welfare of Purvanchalis, it said.

"We will support startups and innovation by creating incubation centres, and will offer seed funding for startups and small enterprises. We will expand free Wi-Fi coverage in public areas to support professionals working remotely," it said.

In the defence area, the party said they would press the central government to roll back the Agnipath scheme and to make all the Agniveers permanent. All the vacant posts reserved for ex-servicemen in the Delhi government and associated bodies will be filed.

The party has also announced to opening of 700 libraries for students to access freely and free school buses for government school students. Apart from this, waiving the pending electricity dues of Delhi's farmers has also been mentioned.

"We will increase the number of electric and hydrogen buses operated by the DTC by 500 per year to ensure accessibility to all Delhi residents. We will introduce smaller 24-seat DTC buses for colonies that are inside the Ring Road," it stated.