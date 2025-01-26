Delhi Traffic Advisory for Beating Retreat Rehearsals: Check Routes To Avoid on Jan 27-28

New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements for the rehearsals of the Beating Retreat ceremony, which will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic Restricted On These Routes

Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg (between round about Sunehri Masjid and round about Krishi Bhawan)

Raisina Road (from round about Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk), beyond round about Dara Shikoh Road, round about Krishna Menon Marg

Motorists and the general public are advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road.

The advisory further mentioned that DTC and other city buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the rehearsals and reduce traffic congestion in and around Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

Beating Retreat Ceremony