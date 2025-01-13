Published 10:18 IST, January 13th 2025
Delhi Winters: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital, IGI Airport Issues Advisory; Check Latest Weather Update
Dense fog has enveloped the national capital resulting in poor visibility; advisory has been issued by the IGI Airport. Check latest weather update as per IMD..
New Delhi: The cold wave conditions in the national capital, accompanied with chilly winds, rainfall and dense fog persist as temperature continues to plummet. As the thick fog envelops over the national capital, it results in poor visibility, delaying and/or cancelling flights and trains; an advisory has also been issued by the IGI Airport. Check latest weather update as per the IMD…
Delhi Winters: Thick Fog Covers National Capital, IGI Airport Issues Advisory
Cold weather continued to persist in Delhi on Monday and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning causing a dip in visibility and affecting the schedules of many trains.
An advisory has been issued by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, saying “Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”
Delhi Fog: Several Trains Cancelled, Many Delayed - Check List
Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively. Other affected trains included the Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express (124 minutes), YPR Dee Duronto Express (154 minutes), and Suhaildev Express (105 minutes).
AQI ‘Poor’ in New Delhi
Additionally, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 7 am today was 282, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.Similarly, Narela and Mandir Marg recorded AQI levels of 313 and 308, respectively. Mundka showed an AQI of 297, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 293. Lodhi Road reported moderate levels, with readings of 233 (IMD) and 181 (IITM). NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 125.
