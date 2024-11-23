Dharavi (SC), Wadala, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba Election 2024 Results

Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba Assembly Constituencies Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba Assembly constituencies in Mumbai City began at 8 AM today. These 10 constituencies, part of the Mumbai City District, saw a fierce battle between Mahayuti and MVA candidates, with each constituency witnessing intense campaigning.

The counting for the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 concludes today giving a sweeping mandate to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with a focus on Mumbai City, where the city’s future political landscape will be shaped by the outcome across 10 assembly constituencies.

Stay tuned with Republic World Digital for updates on the election results, as we track the outcomes across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Keep following for real-time updates and analysis.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Dharavi (SC) Assembly Constituency

In Dharavi, Congress candidate Dr Gaikwad Jyoti Eknath secured a win against Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Shivdas Khandare by a margin of 23,459 votes.

Jyoti Eknath managed to get 70,727 votes against Rajesh Shivdas Khandare, who got 47,268 votes.

Dharavi (SC) is one of the 10 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai City district. It is a part of the Mumbai South Central (Lok Sabha constituency).

Dharavi (SC) has long been a political hotspot, and this year, the battle between the Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) and Congress (MVA) amidst urban development and slum redevelopment came into focus in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election.

The key contestants in the constituency are Dr Jyoti Gaikwad from the Congress and Ishwar Tathawade from the Shiv Sena.

Earlier, in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad defeated Shiv Sena’s Ashish Vasant More by 11,824 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Sion Koliwada Assembly Constituency

In Sion Koliwada, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) candidate Captain R Tamil Selvan is leading by a margin of 7880 votes against Congress candidate Ganesh Kumar Yadav as counting for the 19th round of 20 is underway.

MNS candidate remained in the 3rd position.

The Sion Koliwada constituency in the Mumbai City district is a part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. In Sion Koliwada, the focus is on the electoral conflict between sitting MLA and BJP candidate R Tamil Selvan and Congress candidate Ganesh Kumar Yadav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election R Tamil Selvan secured a win against Ganesh Kumar Yadav by a margin of 13,951 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Wadala Assembly Constituency

In Wadala, BJP’s Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar registered a win against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Shreedhar Jadhav by a margin of 24,973 votes.

Kolambkar got 66800 votes against Jadhav’s 41827 votes.

The Wadala Assembly constituency is one of the 10 constituencies in the Mumbai City district. It is a part of Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies.

The constituency is witnessing a three-cornered contest among Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Shraddha Jadhav, BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar and MNS leader Snehal Jadhav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar defeated Congress candidate Shivkumar Uday Lad by 30,845 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Mahim Assembly Constituency

In Mahim, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant defeated Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar by a margin of 1316 votes after a tight contest.

While Sawant secured 50,213 votes, Sarvankar managed to get 48897 votes.

The Mahim Assembly constituency is located in the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies.

The constituency saw an intense battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant, Shiv Sena (SHS) candidate Sada Sarvankar and MNS Amit Thackeray.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Mahim, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar managed to defeat MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande by a margin of 18,647 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Worli Assembly Constituency

In Worli, Aaditya Thackeray secured a second-term win in the assembly election against Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora by a margin of 8801 votes.

Aaditya Thackeray managed to get 63,324 votes against Milind Deora’s 54,523 votes.

The Worli Assembly constituency, located in the Mumbai City district and a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, is among the key constituencies in Maharashtra with high-profile electoral battles.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Worli constituency was among those constituencies, which saw a fierce battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora and MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Aaditya Thackeray defeated NCP’s Suresh Mane by a big margin of 67,427 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Shivadi Assembly Constituency

In Shivadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ajay Vinayak Choudhari defeated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar by a margin of 7140 votes.

After the 19th and final rounds of counting, Choudhari secured 74890 votes, while Nandgaonkar secured 67750 votes.

The Shivadi Assembly constituency in the Mumbai City district is a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In Shivadi, the people are eagerly waiting for an intense contest between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MLA Ajay Choudhari and MNS candidate Bala Nandgaonkar.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Shivadi, MLA Ajay Choudhari defeated MNS candidate Santosh Raghunath Nalawade by a margin of 39,337 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Byculla Assembly Constituency

In Byculla, Shiv Sena (UBT leader Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar registered a massive win against Shiv Sena’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav by a margin of 31,361 votes.

Jamsutkar got 80133 votes against Jadhav’s 48772 votes.

The Byculla constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency saw a massive electoral fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar and Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Byculla, the sitting MLA from Shiv Sena, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav defeated the then MLA and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan by a margin of 20,023 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency

In Malabar Hill, BJP candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha registered a big win against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary by a margin of 68,019 votes.

As per the Election Commission of India, Lodha got 101197 votes against Choudhary’s 33178 votes.

The Malabar Hill constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is a part of the Mumbai City South Lok Sabha constituency.

In Malabar Hill, the main contest, which is being eagerly awaited by the people of the constituency, is between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bhirulal Jain and sitting MLA and BJP leader Mangal Lodha.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Malabar Hill, the BJP leader and sitting MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha managed to defeat Congress leader Heera Navaji Devasi by a huge margin of 71,872 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency

In Mumbadevi, Congress candidate Amin Patel is leading the contest by a margin of 34,844 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Shaina Manish Chudasama Munot.

As the counting for the 17th and final round was underway, Amin Patel was leading with 74,990 votes against Shaina’s 40,146 votes.

The Mumbadevi constituency, located in Mumbai City, is a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

The key contest in the 2024 Assembly election is between Congress candidate and sitting MLA Amin Patel and Shinde-Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbadevi, the Congress MLA, Amin Patel defeated Shiv Sena candidate Pandurang Sakpal by a margin of 23,655 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Colaba Assembly Constituency

In Colaba, Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP leader Rahul Suresh Narwekar defeated Congress candidate Heera Nawaji Devasi by a margin of 48,581 votes.

Narwekar managed to get 81,085 votes against Devasi’s 32504 votes.

The Colaba constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 assembly election, the major contest is between the current Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP leader Rahul Narwekar and Congress leader Heera Navji Devasi.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Colaba, sitting MLA Rahul Narwekar defeated the then Congress candidate Ashok Bhai Jagtap by a margin of 16,195 votes.